Minister Of State For Foreign Affairs Bids Farewell To Ambassador Of El Salvador
Doha, Qatar: Minister of State for Foreign Affairs HE Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi met on Wednesday with Ambassador of the Republic of El Salvador to the State of Qatar, HE Milton Eduardo Acevedo, on the occasion of the end of his tenure. The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs thanked the Ambassador for his efforts in supporting and strengthening bilateral relations, wishing him success in his new duties.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment