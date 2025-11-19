Aldar And ADIO Unveil New Luxury Rewards Experience At The Galleria Al Maryah Island



Guests can avail 15% off their purchases at more than 80 boutiques at The Galleria Al Maryah Island. The 'Unlock Luxury Rewards' collaboration is the latest initiative from ADIO's retail development programme, which activates immersive and elevated luxury experiences in the capital.

Abu Dhabi, UAE – November 2025: As Abu Dhabi enters a standout moment in its cultural and social calendar, the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), in partnership with Darna Rewards by Aldar and The Galleria Al Maryah Island, announces the launch of Unlock Luxury Rewards. This exclusive two-week experience, running from 1 to 14 December 2025, brings an unmatched luxury rewards experience to the capital's leading retail destination.

Arriving during a month marked by flagship events, from Eid Al Etihad and the F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, to the debut of Sotheby's Collectors' Week and the return of Abu Dhabi Finance Week, the initiative responds to a growing demand for elevated retail experiences among residents and international visitors alike.

Set against Abu Dhabi's dynamic luxury landscape, Unlock Luxury Rewards offers Darna Rewards members 15% back across more than 80 of the world's most coveted maisons, from fine jewellery and haute horlogerie to couture and lifestyle. Designed to enhance every visit, the programme reinforces The Galleria's position as the region's benchmark for luxury retail.

Anchored in ADIO's long-term vision to strengthen Abu Dhabi's luxury ecosystem, this initiative reflects the emirate's commitment to advancing a world-class retail environment through strategic partnerships, high-quality experiences and meaningful rewards for today's discerning consumer.

Guests spending a minimum cumulative total of AED 5,000 across eligible luxury brands at The Galleria between 1 to 14 December 2025 will unlock rewards of 15% back, capped at a total of AED 30,000 in rewards (equivalent to AED 200,000 in spend).

Guests can select from three seamless reward redemption options:

Aldar Gift Card – Receive 15% of your total eligible spend loaded onto an Aldar Gift Card. An elegant option for gifting.

Direct Card Credit – Enjoy 7.5% credited directly back to your linked debit or credit card.

Darna Points – Redeemable like currency at Aldar-operated destinations spanning dining, hospitality, retail, and leisure.

All rewards are automatically processed via the Darna Rewards app, and credited within 15 days of the transaction date, provided that no returns or refunds have been initiated.

A Seamless Elevated Retail Experience:Download the Darna Rewards by Aldar app from the App Store or Google Play.Register using a valid UAE mobile number.Link your preferred payment card in-app.Shop in-store at eligible retailers at The Galleria Al Maryah Island using the linked card.Receive rewards automatically - and redeem seamlessly within the app.

As stores reveal festive season collections and curated gifting experiences, Darna Rewards ensures that every moment spent at The Galleria is rewarded in a way that feels distinctly personalised and elevated.

Noora Al Foulathi, Head of Abu Dhabi Retail, said:“I've witnessed Abu Dhabi's evolution into a global luxury destination and this winter season marks another defining chapter. The city's energy, paired with our world-class cultural calendar, continues to draw regional and international audiences, creating a buzz that's unmistakably ours.

“With Unlock Luxury Rewards at The Galleria Al Maryah Island, we're giving residents and visitors something truly special, elevating every purchase and making shopping in our home city more rewarding than ever.

“It's a unique moment for Abu Dhabi, with shoppers now enjoying exceptional, exclusive rewards across the capital's most coveted brands.”

Mark Ruffley, CEO of Al Maryah Retail Company, said:“The much-awaited launch of Darna Rewards at The Galleria has created an exciting new platform to reward our guests in ways that reflect the exceptional quality of our retail offering. This luxury rewards initiative builds on that momentum, bringing together our collection of world class luxury brands with a reward experience that is unique to Abu Dhabi. Our focus remains on elevating every visit through meaningful value and exceptional moments, reinforcing The Galleria's position as the capital's premier destination for luxury shopping.”

Saoud Khoory, Chief Retail Officer at Aldar Investment, said:“Through Darna, we are redefining the way our customers experience luxury across Abu Dhabi. This initiative underscores Aldar's commitment to shaping destinations that offer deeper engagement, stronger brand connections and consistently elevated moments. The Galleria Al Maryah Island continues to set the benchmark in luxury retail, and this collaboration ensures that every visit feels even more exceptional.”

This December, experience retail excellence with rewards to match.

CAMPAIGN TERMS AND CONDITIONS:Eligibility. This Campaign is open to all customers who are registered and have a valid and active DARNA account linked to a local UAE phone number. Customers who are not registered with DARNA will not be eligible to participate.. Participants must be 18 years of age or older.How to Participate1. Download the DARNA app and register with a valid local UAE phone number.2. Link a eligible/supported Visa or Mastercard, credit or debit card.3. Shop at any of the participating Eligible Stores at Galleria Mall during the Campaign Period.4. Ensure that any purchases are paid by a linked card and recorded the DARNA account.Cashback Structure. Participants will earn DARNA points equivalent to 15% of the value of each Eligible Transaction.. Minimum spend requirement: AED 5,000 across all Eligible Stores during the Campaign Period to qualify for redemption.. Maximum points cap: AED 30,000 worth of points per DARNA account during the Campaign Period.. Points will be credited to your DARNA account 15 days after the date of each Eligible Transaction to accommodate returns and refunds.Redemption OptionsAccumulated points may be redeemed as follows:. 7.5% credit to the credit card used for the transaction. 15% credit to a gift card. Full point value for use within the Aldar ecosystem (subject to Aldar's redemption terms)Eligible Transactions. Only purchases made at Eligible Stores listed in Schedule 3 during the Campaign Period qualify.. Online purchases, gift card purchases, and certain excluded categories may not qualify (as determined by Aldar).. Transactions must be successfully completed and not subsequently cancelled or refunded.Returns and Refunds. There are no points deductions, points remain in a pending status for 15 days, if no refund is triggered within 15 days the points are automatically credited.General Terms. Aldar reserves the right to verify eligibility and compliance with these Terms and Conditions.. Aldar reserves the right to disqualify any Participant found to be manipulating the Campaign or acting in bad faith.. Aldar reserves the right to modify, suspend, or terminate the Campaign at any time with notice to ADIO, subject to the terms of the Agreement between Aldar and ADIO.. Points have no cash value and cannot be transferred to another account.. The Campaign is subject to all applicable laws and regulations of the United Arab Emirates.. By participating, you agree to Aldar's privacy policy and terms of use for the DARNA platform.. Personal data will be processed in accordance with UAE Data Protection Law.Limitation of Liability. Aldar is not responsible for any technical malfunctions, lost or delayed data transmission, or other technical problems that may affect participation.. Aldar's liability to Participants is limited to crediting the correct amount of points as set out in the relevant DARNA Terms and Conditions.Dispute Resolution. Any disputes regarding the Campaign shall be resolved in accordance with the laws of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and the federal laws of the UAE.. Aldar's decision on all matters relating to the Campaign shall be final.

About the Abu Dhabi Investment Office ADIO:

The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) is the government vehicle responsible for accelerating Abu Dhabi's growth and enabling the emirate's economic transformation.

Through comprehensive support services, ADIO enables both local and foreign investors to shape industries of the future set to transform liveability, technology, resources, and value-added services. Initiatives focused on supporting tourism and retail development, as well as public-private partnerships, ensure that community well-being is at the centre of Abu Dhabi's economic transformation.

With a robust network of investors, strong collaboration with key stakeholders, and a global presence, ADIO is committed to empowering those who invest with Abu Dhabi to make a lasting global impact.

About The Galleria Al Maryah Island:

The Galleria Al Maryah Island, the UAE's premier lifestyle destination, redefines luxury shopping, dining and entertainment in the heart of Abu Dhabi against a breathtaking waterfront backdrop.

With over 400 world-class stores and 70 distinctive restaurants, The Galleria delivers an unparalleled shopping and dining experience. It proudly hosts the largest collection of luxury brands in the capital, featuring icons like CHANEL, DIOR and Hermès.

Elevate your dining experience at award-winning establishments such as ZUMA, COYA and Almayass, and discover new favourites like Antonia Chic, Craft by Side Hustle, Flamingo Room by tashas and Pincode.

Beyond shopping, The Galleria delights visitors with regional firsts that thrill families and adventure-seekers alike. Enjoy entertainment options like Mission: Play! by Mattel, Sparky's and GAME OVER Escape Rooms.

Our commitment to the community shines through the Get Active programme, offering free fitness activities to promote a healthy and active lifestyle.

About Aldar:

Aldar is the leading real estate developer, manager, and investor in Abu Dhabi, with a growing presence across the United Arab Emirates, the Middle East, North Africa, and Europe. The company has two core business segments: Aldar Development and Aldar Investment.

Aldar Development is a master developer of a 62 million sqm strategic landbank, creating integrated and thriving communities across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Ras Al Khaimah's most desirable destinations.

The delivery of Aldar's developments is managed by Aldar Projects, which is also a key partner of the Abu Dhabi government in delivering housing and infrastructure projects across the UAE's capital.

Internationally, Aldar Development wholly owns UK real estate developer London Square, as well as a majority stake in leading Egyptian real estate development company, SODIC. Aldar Investment houses a core asset management business comprising a portfolio of more than AED 47 billion worth of investment grade and income-generating real estate assets diversified across retail, residential, commercial, logistics, and hospitality segments. It manages four core platforms: Aldar Investment Properties, Aldar Hospitality, Aldar Education, and Aldar Estates.