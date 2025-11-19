$10 Trillion In Assets Set To Move Onchain As Binaryx Demonstrates Real World Application With 34 International Properties









PARIS, France, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global investment landscape is undergoing a fundamental transformation as Real World Asset (RWA) tokenization moves from experimental technology to mainstream financial infrastructure. With institutional projections estimating the tokenized asset market could reach $16 trillion by the 2030s, platforms like Binaryx are demonstrating how blockchain-enabled fractional ownership is making previously inaccessible real estate investments available to a broader investor base.

According to Deloitte research 'Tokenization of Real Estate: Unlocking New Opportunities (2024)', tokenized private real estate funds alone could achieve $1 trillion in value by 2035, while industry analysis suggests the broader tokenized asset market may reach $16 trillion or more within the decade. This shift has attracted major institutional players, with BlackRock targeting $10 trillion in tokenized assets and launching its BUIDL Fund on the Ethereum blockchain.

"Tokenization isn't hype - it's infrastructure,". "When BlackRock talks trillions and launches products, this is no longer a pilot program. This represents a fundamental shift in how ownership, liquidity, and investment function in the 21st century."

Binaryx: From Startup to 34 Tokenized Properties in Three Years

Binaryx, a tokenized real estate platform, exemplifies this transformation in practice. In just three years, the platform has grown from five properties to 34 tokenized real estate assets across Indonesia, Turkey, and Montenegro, with:



Over $6.8 million in total invested capital

2,400+ active co-owners managing investments via the Binaryx mobile and web platform

25,000+ registered investors on the platform

$320,000+ in passive income distributed to investors Property-level returns of $1,500-$2,500 per month in rental income plus potential appreciation



The platform has optimized its operational processes more than 10 times over three years, addressing traditional barriers to real estate co-ownership. Where conventional fractional ownership involves thousands of dollars in notarial and legal fees plus operational bureaucracy, Binaryx's DAO-LLC model significantly reduces these barriers.

Liquidity: The Game-Changing Advantage

Perhaps most significantly, Binaryx enables property share liquidity in approximately 40 minutes to one month - compared to the traditional 2-8 month timeline for real estate transactions. This liquidity advantage addresses one of the fundamental challenges of real estate investment while maintaining exposure to physical asset performance.

"Real estate asset tokenization can allow institutional investors to create custom portfolios with tokens that match their investment thesis." by Deloitte.

Institutional Validation Accelerates Market Maturity

The entrance of institutional capital providers signals market maturity. BlackRock CEO Larry Fink has publicly identified tokenization as a key strategic direction, noting that private markets and digital assets are becoming entry points for new investor demographics. JPMorgan and Citi have similarly launched tokenization initiatives, integrating these instruments into their platforms.

Market projections indicate compound annual growth rates (CAGR) of 20-27% or higher for the tokenized asset sector, driven by:



Democratized access to previously illiquid, high-value assets

Fractional ownership enabling portfolio diversification at lower capital requirements

Enhanced liquidity through 24/7 blockchain-based trading

Global investor reach across previously inaccessible jurisdictions Operational efficiency through smart contract automation



Addressing Risk and Regulatory Considerations

Binaryx acknowledges the evolving regulatory landscape, noting that tokenized real estate often falls under securities regulations with jurisdiction-specific requirements9. The platform addresses these considerations through:



Transparent legal structures utilizing DAOLLC frameworks and investment agreements

International diversification across multiple jurisdictions

Continuous operational refinement based on regulatory developments Focus on proper asset management and valuation practices

"Technology enables new possibilities, but proper governance, transparent operations, and regulatory compliance remain essential," Oleg Kurchenko, CEO at Binaryx noted. "We've built infrastructure designed for long-term sustainability, not short-term hype."

The Democratization of Real Estate Investment

For investors, tokenization represents a hybrid instrument combining digital fractional ownership with real income potential - neither pure cryptocurrency speculation nor traditional real estate's capital intensity and illiquidity.

"This is the democratization of finance we've discussed for years - actually happening," Oleg concluded. "Platforms like Binaryx prove this isn't theoretical. Properties are operational, income is flowing, and investors are participating in markets that would have been closed to them five years ago."

About Binaryx

Binaryx is a tokenized real estate investment platform enabling fractional ownership of international properties through blockchain technology. With 34 tokenized properties across Indonesia, Turkey, and Montenegro, Binaryx provides over 2,400 active investors access to real estate co-ownership with enhanced liquidity and reduced barriers to entry.

Accessible via mobile app (iOS/Android) and web platform, Binaryx enables investors to browse properties, execute fractional investments, track rental income in real-time, and trade property shares with unprecedented ease and transparency. The platform utilizes DAO-LLC legal structures combined with blockchain tokenization to create accessible, transparent real estate investment opportunities for the global investor community.

For more information, visit the website or download the Binaryx app from the App Store and soon Google Play.





CONTACT: PR Contact: Anastasiia Serhieieva Chief Marketing Officer...