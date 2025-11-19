Ashghal Temporarily Closes Exit 32A At Al Thumama Stadium Interchange
Doha, Qatar: The Public Works Authority, Ashghal, announced a temporary closure of Exit 32A at Al Thumama Stadium Interchange.
This closure for road users coming from Mesaieed Road toward Sabah Al Ahmad Corridor, will be implemented on Friday, November 21, 2025, from 2am until 10am, in order to carry out necessary maintenance works.
During the closure, which is being carried out in coordination with the General Directorate of Traffic, motorists heading toward Sabah Al Ahmad Corridor via Exit 32A are advised to use the alternative routes shown on the map to reach their destinations.
