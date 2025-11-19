Lithuania, Poland Engage In Security And Cooperation Roundtable In Vilnius

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The 10th Lithuanian–Polish Roundtable Forum commenced in Vilnius on November 18, convening a diverse group of experts and policymakers to engage in discussions on the evolution of political thought within their respective countries, Trend reports via the Lithuanian MFA.

The forum provided a platform for the exchange of perspectives on critical issues of security, transatlantic cooperation, and the broader European Union agenda

Deputy Foreign Minister Sigitas Mitkus welcomed participants, noting that today's complex political environment provides a new context and importance for the event.

“Lithuania and Poland are more than neighboring states sharing a border - we are allies and close partners. Our countries face very similar threats and challenges. It is especially important today to remain united, maintain a strong dialogue, and take decisions that strengthen our defense, security, competitiveness, transatlantic ties, and societal resilience,” Mitkus said.

The two-day forum aims to provide a platform for experts and the academic community to share insights, deepen understanding of the political realities in Lithuania and Poland, and assess future developments.

“We, Lithuania and Poland, understand the value of freedom. That is why cooperation between our countries in defense and security, border protection, and efforts to counter disinformation and attempts to distort history is more important than ever,” Mitkus emphasized.

The longstanding forum, traditionally held every few years, is organized this year by the Center for Geopolitical Security Studies (GSSC) in partnership with the Polish Institute of International Affairs (PISM).