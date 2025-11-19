Azerbaijan Maps Out Key Co-Op Channels In Organization Of Turkic States
The official highly appreciated the fact that the OTS, founded 16 years ago with the Nakhchivan Agreement, has become an influential international organization in the region and beyond.
He noted that the Gabala Declaration and other important decisions will allow the Turkic world to become even stronger.
"The unified position of the OTS is more important than ever before in establishing joint mechanisms. The international environment, where challenges such as climate change, common natural disasters, armed conflicts, forced displacement, and migration are becoming more complex, also necessitates the existence of a coordinated and expanded humanitarian mechanism within the OTS," Sharifov added.
