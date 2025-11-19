Azerbaijan Maps Out Key Co-Op Channels In Organization Of Turkic States

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Various cooperation formats, including political and economic issues, currently exist in more than 40 areas within the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), Azerbaijan's Deputy Foreign Minister Samir Sharifov said at a meeting of the heads of the Red Crescent Network of the OTS member countries held in Baku today, Trend reports.

The official highly appreciated the fact that the OTS, founded 16 years ago with the Nakhchivan Agreement, has become an influential international organization in the region and beyond.

He noted that the Gabala Declaration and other important decisions will allow the Turkic world to become even stronger.

"The unified position of the OTS is more important than ever before in establishing joint mechanisms. The international environment, where challenges such as climate change, common natural disasters, armed conflicts, forced displacement, and migration are becoming more complex, also necessitates the existence of a coordinated and expanded humanitarian mechanism within the OTS," Sharifov added.