Strike On Kharkiv: 16 Buildings Damaged, Number Of Injured Climbs To 46, Including Two Children

Oleh Syniehubov, the Head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram.

The Head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration stated that over the past day, Kharkiv and eight settlements in the Kharkiv region were hit by enemy strikes.

In Kharkiv, 46 people were injured, including two children: girls aged 9 and 13.

Photo: Viacheslav Madievskyi / Ukrinform

Russian troops attacked the Slobidskyi and Osnovianskyi districts of Kharkiv with 19 Geran-2 UAVs.

The enemy attacked the Kharkiv region with one guided aerial bomb, 24 Geran-2 UAVs, two FPV drones, and 25 unidentified UAVs.

In Kharkiv, 16 apartment buildings, 31 cars, a garage cooperative, an emergency medical substation, a supermarket, two trolleybuses, a non-residential building, an administrative building, and a school were damaged.

In the village of Starovirivka, Kupiansk district, a private house and two cars were damaged.

Railway infrastructure was damaged in Lozova.

The transit evacuation point in Lozova received 170 people in a 24-hour period. Twenty-four people remain. A total of 12,736 people have been registered since the point began operating.

As reported by Ukrinform, it was previously known that 36 residents of Kharkiv sought medical assistance, including two children aged 9 and 13. Doctors diagnosed the children with acute stress reaction.

