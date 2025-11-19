Russia Launches More Than 470 Drones And 48 Missiles At Ukraine: President Shows Consequences

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Zelensky reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

According to him, many regions are still dealing with the aftermath of the Russian attack. More than 470 attack drones and 48 missiles of various types-ballistic and cruise-were launched by Russia against Ukraine overnight.

Zelensky emphasized,“Every brazen attack against ordinary life proves that the pressure on Russia is still insufficient. Effective sanctions and assistance for Ukraine can change this. The top priority is air defense missiles, additional systems, expanded capabilities for our combat aviation, and drone production to protect lives.”

He stressed that“Russia must be held accountable for its actions, and we must stay focused on everything that strengthens us and enables us to shoot down Russian missiles, neutralize Russian drones, and stop assaults. Thank you to everyone around the world who is helping.”

As reported by Ukrinform, emergency power cuts have been implemented in several regions of Ukraine due to the Russian attack.

First photo: State Emergency Service