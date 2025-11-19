People's Artist Roza Jalilova Passes Away

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Well-known choreographer–ballet master, People's Artist Roza Jalilova has passed away, Azernews reports citing the Culture Ministry.

Roza Jalilova was born on May 17, 1929, in Guba. She graduated from the Baku Choreography School in 1947. For two years, she worked with the ballet troupe of the Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre.

In 1949, she joined the Song and Dance Ensemble of the Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic named after Muslim Magomayev.

She continued her work as a soloist in the ensemble's dance group until 1965, and from 1965 to 1975 she served as the group's director.

Her repertoire included not only national Azerbaijani dances but also Arabic, Persian, Indian, and various other world dances. Throughout more than 30 years of stage activity, she toured countries such as Canada, China, the USA, Turkiye, Iraq, Morocco, and others.

A laureate of world festivals and international competitions, Roza Jalilova also led the Gulustan Ensemble and the Sevinj Dance Ensemble operating under Baku State University.