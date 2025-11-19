Karnataka Teacher Forces Students To Remove 'Janivara', Do 200 Sit-Ups As Punishment, Fired

A guest physical education instructor at the Morarji Desai English Medium Residential School in Miyar, Karkala, was terminated after he allegedly questioned students wearing the 'janivara' (sacred thread) and forced them to do 200 sit-ups as punishment. The school principal issued the termination order on Monday, removing teacher Madarasha S Makamdar from service with immediate effect. His termination came after complaints from students, parents, and local residents. Makamdar had joined the institution only on June 23 this year.

Tensions escalated earlier when a video showing angry parents and villagers confronting the school staff over the teacher's actions spread online, sparking outrage.

Parents demanded answers, questioning why the instructor allegedly forced students to remove their sacred threads and subjected them to punishment. Though Makamdar extended an apology, the school administration chose to proceed with strict disciplinary action.

Reacting sharply to the controversy, social thinker Ramitha Sooryavamshi highlighted spiritual significance of the sacred thread. "Do not insult Hindu religious sentiments by removing students' sacred threads," Suryavamshi said. She further stressed that“Disallowing students from participation in sports, citing their 'janivara', and harassing them mentally is not right.”