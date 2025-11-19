MP Shocker: Masked Men Vandalise Misrod Cafe With Swords, Sticks CCTV Captures Chaos (WATCH)

More than a dozen masked men stormed a popular cafe with swords and sticks in Misrod, Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal on Tuesday night, wreaking havoc and leaving chaos. The chilling CCTV footage, now circulating widely across social media, captures the gang charging straight into the cafe, smashing furniture with force before fleeing the spot.

Misrod police have registered a case against five identified men and their accomplices under relevant sections, and are investigating the reason fueling the attack. Initial probe indicates that the assailants had no intention of looting the cafe. Officers revealed that the group barged in, vandalised the property and fled - pointing strongly to an act of revenge rather than random hooliganism.

A shocking video has emerged from Magic Spot Cafe in #Misrod, #Bhopal, #MadhyaPradesh Tuesday night, a group of masked men attacked the café, assaulting customers and staff and creating chaos. twitter/CuWt55cDN9

- Hate Detector (@HateDetectors) November 19, 2025

Cafe owner Saksham Goswami lodged a formal complaint naming Yogi, Nikhil, Abhishek, Vasu, and Rishabh, along with several unidentified masked assailants.

Though unable to provide details of any personal enmity, he has mentioned a few potential suspects in the FIR and police have already rounded up several individuals for questioning.“We detained two suspects, and their statements are being recorded. The motive is still unclear-whether it was revenge or an old dispute is under investigation,” police said.

Officers are scouring multiple leads CCTV frames, suspicious movements, route mapping, and potential prior disputes.