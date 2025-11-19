403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Crypto Market Tests A Fragile Rebound After Brutal Bitcoin Shake-Out
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Bitcoin is trying to rebuild a floor above 90,000 dollars after one of its sharpest sell-offs of the year, a move that wiped more than a trillion dollars off crypto valuations and exposed again how speculative the asset class remains.
After plunging below 90,000 and triggering over a billion dollars in forced liquidations, BTC trades this morning around 91,700, up about 1.4% in 24 hours but still deep in a daily downtrend.
On the one-day chart, price sits well below key moving averages and a broken trend line, with RSI near oversold territory and MACD heavily negative.
On the four-hour chart, however, momentum is turning: the MACD histogram has flipped slightly positive and RSI has bounced from the low 30s to the high 30s, signalling a tentative relief rally from the 89,000–93,000 support band, with stiff resistance waiting near 98,000–100,000.
Crypto drifts as ETFs pull back and whales reposition
Ethereum mirrors that pattern, back above 3,000 dollars but still roughly a third below its 2025 peak. XRP is flat near 2.16 yet heavily oversold on longer timeframes, with a large share of holders under water as traders eye coming spot-ETF products.
Solana, at about 140 and up just over 2%, leads the major caps thanks to strong DeFi activity and the launch of Fidelity's FSOL spot ETF, seeded with around 23,400 SOL.
Litecoin lags near 95, slipping despite record transaction counts, as investors favour newer networks. Dogecoin adds almost 2%, helped by hopes of a trend reversal if Bitcoin stabilises. Altcoins show the usual split between momentum and punishment.
ASTER jumps about 8% and AB almost 14% on speculative flows tied to new products and political branding, while FIL loses more than 7% despite launching its“Onchain Cloud” platform, JCT drops roughly 8% after post-listing profit-taking, and LA gives back part of a strong month-long rally.
Behind the price action, large investors are quietly rebalancing. Spot Bitcoin ETFs have seen roughly 363 million dollars of net outflows in a single day and about 3.8 billion in recent weeks, even as Harvard's endowment discloses a 443-million-dollar IBIT stake and high-profile traders buy the dip.
For now, crypto still trades less like digital gold and more like a high-beta casino whose chips are controlled by leverage, liquidity and policy nerves.
After plunging below 90,000 and triggering over a billion dollars in forced liquidations, BTC trades this morning around 91,700, up about 1.4% in 24 hours but still deep in a daily downtrend.
On the one-day chart, price sits well below key moving averages and a broken trend line, with RSI near oversold territory and MACD heavily negative.
On the four-hour chart, however, momentum is turning: the MACD histogram has flipped slightly positive and RSI has bounced from the low 30s to the high 30s, signalling a tentative relief rally from the 89,000–93,000 support band, with stiff resistance waiting near 98,000–100,000.
Crypto drifts as ETFs pull back and whales reposition
Ethereum mirrors that pattern, back above 3,000 dollars but still roughly a third below its 2025 peak. XRP is flat near 2.16 yet heavily oversold on longer timeframes, with a large share of holders under water as traders eye coming spot-ETF products.
Solana, at about 140 and up just over 2%, leads the major caps thanks to strong DeFi activity and the launch of Fidelity's FSOL spot ETF, seeded with around 23,400 SOL.
Litecoin lags near 95, slipping despite record transaction counts, as investors favour newer networks. Dogecoin adds almost 2%, helped by hopes of a trend reversal if Bitcoin stabilises. Altcoins show the usual split between momentum and punishment.
ASTER jumps about 8% and AB almost 14% on speculative flows tied to new products and political branding, while FIL loses more than 7% despite launching its“Onchain Cloud” platform, JCT drops roughly 8% after post-listing profit-taking, and LA gives back part of a strong month-long rally.
Behind the price action, large investors are quietly rebalancing. Spot Bitcoin ETFs have seen roughly 363 million dollars of net outflows in a single day and about 3.8 billion in recent weeks, even as Harvard's endowment discloses a 443-million-dollar IBIT stake and high-profile traders buy the dip.
For now, crypto still trades less like digital gold and more like a high-beta casino whose chips are controlled by leverage, liquidity and policy nerves.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment