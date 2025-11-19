403
Softening U.S. Data And Hawkish Brazil Bank Keep Real In Control
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The dollar is starting Wednesday near 5.32 reais, almost exactly where it closed on Tuesday, after another session in which Brazil's currency quietly outperformed many peers.
The move reflects a rare mix of softer US data, stubbornly high Brazilian interest rates and firmer commodity prices that together keep the real on the front foot even as global markets wobble.
US labour figures finally released after the government shutdown showed initial jobless claims edging higher and continuing claims climbing to their highest level since early August, suggesting a cooling jobs market rather than a collapse.
Richmond Fed president Thomas Barkin spoke of“pressure on both sides” of the Fed 's mandate, and investors now see December's meeting as virtually a coin toss between another 25-basis-point cut and a pause.
The Dollar Index is sitting just below 99.6 after weeks of gentle decline, while Wall Street remains volatile amid profit-taking in richly valued tech and AI names.
Brazil, by contrast, is delivering the kind of orthodox macro stance that markets tend to reward. The central bank has frozen the Selic rate at 15 percent and signalled a long pause, even as headline inflation eases toward 4.7 percent.
Real holds firm on high yields and strong commodity tailwinds
The finance ministry has trimmed growth and inflation forecasts, acknowledging constraints on expansive fiscal plans. That combination of very high real rates and at least a nod to budget discipline maintains a powerful yield premium over US assets.
Improved terms of trade add to the support. Iron ore is back around 792 yuan per tonne, roughly $111, and Brent crude trades near $65, a tailwind for export revenues and government coffers.
Brazil-focused equity ETFs sit close to 52-week highs and continue to attract net inflows, while the main dollar-bull ETF has flattened out, signalling fading enthusiasm for long-dollar bets.
Technically, USD/BRL shows a corrective bounce from support around 5.27 toward 5.32 on the four-hour chart, but daily indicators still point to a gentle downtrend, with resistance in the 5.34–5.36 area and support near 5.27 and then 5.20.
Unless the Fed minutes or Friday's payroll report spring a hawkish surprise, the path of least resistance remains a cautiously stronger real.
