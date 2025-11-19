403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Brazil's Financial Morning Call For November 19, 2025
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's financial markets open today under heavy pressure from the escalating Banco Master scandal. The bank's owner was arrested at the airport as a R$12 billion fraud hole emerged.
The Central Bank announced extrajudicial liquidation, and the Credit Guarantee Fund is expected to pay out roughly R$41 billion to covered depositors. Major banks are being forced to recapitalize the fund, which triggered a sharp sell-off in financials yesterday.
Compounding the gloom, Q3 GDP data confirmed the economy stalled as high interest rates choked domestic demand while exports carried the load, and rental costs continue to rise twice as fast as overall inflation, squeezing households and reinforcing restrictive policy expectations.
Today's only Brazilian print is Foreign Exchange Flows at 12:30 PM BRT (Prev: –US$1.786B). Persistent outflows would signal foreign investor caution amid the banking shock and growth slowdown, adding pressure to BRL and Ibovespa; any inflow surprise could trigger short-covering relief.
Key global prints: 02:00 AM BRT – UK CPI (YoY) Act 3.6% (hotter than cons 3.5%); 05:00 AM BRT – EZ Core CPI (YoY) Act 2.4% (in line); 08:30 AM BRT – U.S. Housing Starts & Building Permits; 14:00 PM BRT – FOMC Minutes.
Hot UK data curbs BOE easing bets; dovish FOMC surprise would weaken USD and give EM assets breathing room.
Economic Agenda for November 19, 2025
Brazil
Mexico
United States
Europe
Brazil's Markets Yesterday
The Ibovespa slipped 0.30% to 156,522 points, ending a 15-session winning streak amid the Banco Master liquidation shock and global risk-off. Banco do Brasil and Bradesco both fell >1%, while Marfrig (MBRF) plunged 8% on profit-taking.
Read more
U.S. Markets Yesterday
U.S. stocks closed lower for the fourth straight session: Dow –1.1%, S&P 500 –0.8%, Nasdaq –1.2%. Nvidia –2%, Microsoft –2.7%, Home Depot –6%. Bitcoin hovered ~$92,800 after overnight shake-out.
Read more
Mexico's Market Yesterday
Mexican peso and stocks traded cautiously as debt concerns met global risk-off.
Read more
Argentina's Market Yesterday
Narrow peso gap and nervous sentiment; market watches if the new economic course can hold.
Read more
Colombia's Market Yesterday
Colombian peso near three-year highs while stocks hovered just below records.
Read more
Chile's Market Yesterday
Post-election rally cooled as global risk-off returned.
Read more
Commodities
Brazilian Real
The real remained under control yesterday, consolidating as softer U.S. data offset hawkish BCB tone and domestic banking turmoil.
Read more
Cryptocurrencies
Crypto tested a fragile rebound after brutal Bitcoin shake-out; BTC ~$92,800.
Read more
Companies and Market
The Banco Master scandal dominated: owner arrested, R$12 bn fraud hole uncovered, extrajudicial liquidation ordered, FGC payout ~R$41 bn forcing large banks (BB, Bradesco, etc.) to recapitalize the fund – explaining heavy financial-sector selling.
Q3 GDP confirmed domestic demand collapse with growth fully dependent on exports; rents rising 2× faster than headline inflation, adding household pressure.
Read more
The Central Bank announced extrajudicial liquidation, and the Credit Guarantee Fund is expected to pay out roughly R$41 billion to covered depositors. Major banks are being forced to recapitalize the fund, which triggered a sharp sell-off in financials yesterday.
Compounding the gloom, Q3 GDP data confirmed the economy stalled as high interest rates choked domestic demand while exports carried the load, and rental costs continue to rise twice as fast as overall inflation, squeezing households and reinforcing restrictive policy expectations.
Today's only Brazilian print is Foreign Exchange Flows at 12:30 PM BRT (Prev: –US$1.786B). Persistent outflows would signal foreign investor caution amid the banking shock and growth slowdown, adding pressure to BRL and Ibovespa; any inflow surprise could trigger short-covering relief.
Key global prints: 02:00 AM BRT – UK CPI (YoY) Act 3.6% (hotter than cons 3.5%); 05:00 AM BRT – EZ Core CPI (YoY) Act 2.4% (in line); 08:30 AM BRT – U.S. Housing Starts & Building Permits; 14:00 PM BRT – FOMC Minutes.
Hot UK data curbs BOE easing bets; dovish FOMC surprise would weaken USD and give EM assets breathing room.
Economic Agenda for November 19, 2025
Brazil
12:30 PM BRT – Foreign Exchange Flows (Prev: –US$1.786B)
Implication: Outflows = BRL & Ibovespa pressure; inflows = relief rally.
Mexico
07:00 AM BRT – MBA Mortgage Applications (U.S. spillover)
08:30 AM BRT – U.S. Housing Starts
15:30 PM BRT – CFTC MXN speculative net positions (Prev: 83.4K)
United States
08:30 AM BRT – Housing Starts (Sep)
08:30 AM BRT – Building Permits (Sep)
14:00 PM BRT – FOMC Meeting Minutes
Implication: Soft data + dovish minutes = USD weakness, EM support.
Europe
02:00 AM BRT – UK CPI (YoY) UK Act 3.6%
05:00 AM BRT – Eurozone Core CPI (YoY) Act 2.4%
03:00 AM BRT – ECB Non-monetary Policy Meeting
Brazil's Markets Yesterday
The Ibovespa slipped 0.30% to 156,522 points, ending a 15-session winning streak amid the Banco Master liquidation shock and global risk-off. Banco do Brasil and Bradesco both fell >1%, while Marfrig (MBRF) plunged 8% on profit-taking.
Read more
U.S. Markets Yesterday
U.S. stocks closed lower for the fourth straight session: Dow –1.1%, S&P 500 –0.8%, Nasdaq –1.2%. Nvidia –2%, Microsoft –2.7%, Home Depot –6%. Bitcoin hovered ~$92,800 after overnight shake-out.
Read more
Mexico's Market Yesterday
Mexican peso and stocks traded cautiously as debt concerns met global risk-off.
Read more
Argentina's Market Yesterday
Narrow peso gap and nervous sentiment; market watches if the new economic course can hold.
Read more
Colombia's Market Yesterday
Colombian peso near three-year highs while stocks hovered just below records.
Read more
Chile's Market Yesterday
Post-election rally cooled as global risk-off returned.
Read more
Commodities
Brazilian Real
The real remained under control yesterday, consolidating as softer U.S. data offset hawkish BCB tone and domestic banking turmoil.
Read more
Cryptocurrencies
Crypto tested a fragile rebound after brutal Bitcoin shake-out; BTC ~$92,800.
Read more
Companies and Market
The Banco Master scandal dominated: owner arrested, R$12 bn fraud hole uncovered, extrajudicial liquidation ordered, FGC payout ~R$41 bn forcing large banks (BB, Bradesco, etc.) to recapitalize the fund – explaining heavy financial-sector selling.
Q3 GDP confirmed domestic demand collapse with growth fully dependent on exports; rents rising 2× faster than headline inflation, adding household pressure.
Read more
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment