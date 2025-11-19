United Kingdom Luxury Car Analysis Report 2025: Rise Of Subscription And Mobility Services, & Rising Disposable Incomes And Affluent Consumer Base - Competition, Opportunities & Forecasts 2020-2030
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|88
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$97.19 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$142.86 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.6%
|Regions Covered
|United Kingdom
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
1.1. Product Overview
1.2. Key Highlights of the Report
1.3. Market Coverage
1.4. Market Segments Covered
1.5. Research Tenure Considered
2. Research Methodology
2.1. Methodology Landscape
2.2. Objective of the Study
2.3. Baseline Methodology
2.4. Formulation of the Scope
2.5. Assumptions and Limitations
2.6. Sources of Research
2.7. Approach for the Market Study
2.8. Methodology Followed for Calculation of Market Size & Market Shares
2.9. Forecasting Methodology
3. Executive Summary
3.1. Overview of the Market
3.2. Overview of Key Market Segmentations
3.3. Overview of Key Market Players
3.4. Overview of Key Regions
3.5. Overview of Market Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
4. United Kingdom Luxury Car Market Outlook
4.1. Market Size & Forecast
4.1.1. By Value
4.2. Market Share & Forecast
4.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Hatchback, Sedan, SUV/MPV)
4.2.2. By Propulsion (ICE, Electric)
4.2.3. By Level of Autonomy (Level 1, Level 2, Level 3, Level4/5)
4.2.4. By Regional
4.2.5. By Company (2024)
4.3. Market Map
5. United Kingdom Hatchback Luxury Car Market Outlook
5.1. Market Size & Forecast
5.1.1. By Value
5.2. Market Share & Forecast
5.2.1. By Propulsion
5.2.2. By Level of Autonomy
6. United Kingdom Sedan Luxury Car Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1. By Value
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.1. By Propulsion
6.2.2. By Level of Autonomy
7. United Kingdom SUV/MPV Luxury Car Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.1.1. By Value
7.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.2.1. By Propulsion
7.2.2. By Level of Autonomy
8. Market Dynamics
8.1. Drivers
8.2. Challenges
9. Market Trends & Developments
9.1. Merger & Acquisition (If Any)
9.2. Product Launches (If Any)
9.3. Recent Developments
10. Disruptions: Conflicts, Pandemics and Trade Barriers
11. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
12. Policy & Regulatory Landscape
13. United Kingdom Economic Profile
14. Competitive Landscape
14.1. Company Profiles
14.1.1. Daimler AG (Mercedes-Benz)
14.1.1.1. Business Overview
14.1.1.2. Company Snapshot
14.1.1.3. Products & Services
14.1.1.4. Financials (As Per Availability)
14.1.1.5. Key Market Focus & Geographical Presence
14.1.1.6. Recent Developments
14.1.1.7. Key Management Personnel
14.1.2. Bayerische Motoren Werke (BMW) AG
14.1.3. Volvo Group
14.1.4. Volkswagen Group
14.1.5. Jaguar Land Rover Automotive PLC
14.1.6. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
14.1.7. Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC
14.1.8. Toyota Motor Corporation (Lexus)
14.1.9. Stellantis N.V.
14.1.10. Ferrari S.p.A.
15. Strategic Recommendations
16. About the Publisher & Disclaimer
Companies Featured
- Daimler AG (Mercedes-Benz) Bayerische Motoren Werke (BMW) AG Volvo Group Volkswagen Group Jaguar Land Rover Automotive PLC Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC Toyota Motor Corporation (Lexus) Stellantis N.V. Ferrari S.p.A.
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
-
United Kingdom Luxury Car Market
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment