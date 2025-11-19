403
Trump’s government works on new draft plan to end war in Ukraine
(MENAFN) The Trump administration is reportedly developing a new plan aimed at ending the war in Ukraine, with efforts reportedly involving coordination with Russian officials, according to reports citing anonymous sources.
The proposed plan, described as a 28-point framework, is said to draw inspiration from President Donald Trump’s 20-point Gaza ceasefire initiative, which was agreed upon by Israel and Hamas last month following more than two years of conflict.
Sources indicate the draft is structured around four key areas: achieving peace in Ukraine, establishing security guarantees, addressing broader European security concerns, and defining the future of US relations with both Kyiv and Moscow. However, the plan’s approach to core issues—such as territorial control in eastern Ukraine—remains unclear.
US envoy Steve Witkoff is reportedly leading the initiative, engaging in extensive discussions with Russian representative Kirill Dmitriev, who spent three days meeting Trump’s team in Miami in late October. A White House official noted that Trump believes “there is a chance to end this senseless war if flexibility is shown,” and US officials have started briefing European partners on the emerging proposal.
