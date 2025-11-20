Nvidia Says Its 6-Year Old A100 Chips Are Running At Full Tilt, Countering Michael Burry's Depreciation Warning

Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) on Wednesday clarified that its A100 graphics processing units (GPUs) are still running at full utilization, six years after the company shipped them. This comes after 'Big Short' Michael Burry cast aspersions on hyperscalers' policies regarding chip depreciation.

While addressing analysts during the company's post-earnings call, Nvidia's Executive Vice President and CFO, Colette Kress, detailed the state of the A100 chips shipped six years ago.

“Thanks to CUDA, the A100 GPUs we shipped six years ago are still running at full utilization today, powered by vastly improved software stack,” Kress said.

Earlier, Burry stated in a post on X that hyperscalers are“understating depreciation” of chips.

“Understating depreciation by extending useful life of assets artificially boosts earnings -one of the more common frauds of the modern era,” Burry said.

Nvidia shares were up more than 5% in Thursday's pre-market trade. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around the company trended in the 'extremely bullish' territory at the time of writing.

