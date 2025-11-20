Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Uzbekistan And IFC Join Forces To Drive Transport Modernization

Uzbekistan And IFC Join Forces To Drive Transport Modernization


2025-11-20 09:05:33
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 20. Uzbekistan and the International Finance Corporation (IFC) discussed prospects for modernizing the country's transport infrastructure and implementing advanced solutions, Trend reports via the Uzbek Ministry of Transport.

The discussions were held during a meeting between Uzbekistan's Deputy Minister of Transport, Jasurbek Choriyev, and a delegation from the International Finance Corporation (IFC), led by Global Director for Advisory Services, Linda Rudo.

IFC representatives presented their methodologies for strategic planning and the implementation of transport projects, emphasizing approaches for developing sustainable and innovative transport systems.

Following the meeting, the parties reaffirmed their commitment to deepening cooperation and expressed their intent to explore the potential for launching an inaugural joint project.

The IFC is one of the world's largest development institutions focused on the private sector in emerging markets. Operating in more than 100 countries, it provides investments, advisory services, and mobilizes private capital to create jobs and improve people's lives

MENAFN20112025000187011040ID1110373924



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search