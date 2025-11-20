Uzbekistan And IFC Join Forces To Drive Transport Modernization

MENAFN - Trend News Agency). Uzbekistan and the International Finance Corporation (IFC) discussed prospects for modernizing the country's transport infrastructure and implementing advanced solutions, Trend reports via the Uzbek Ministry of Transport.

The discussions were held during a meeting between Uzbekistan's Deputy Minister of Transport, Jasurbek Choriyev, and a delegation from the International Finance Corporation (IFC), led by Global Director for Advisory Services, Linda Rudo.

IFC representatives presented their methodologies for strategic planning and the implementation of transport projects, emphasizing approaches for developing sustainable and innovative transport systems.

Following the meeting, the parties reaffirmed their commitment to deepening cooperation and expressed their intent to explore the potential for launching an inaugural joint project.

The IFC is one of the world's largest development institutions focused on the private sector in emerging markets. Operating in more than 100 countries, it provides investments, advisory services, and mobilizes private capital to create jobs and improve people's lives