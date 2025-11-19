Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market Trends And Forecasts, 2020-2030: Rising Integration Of AI And Advanced Analytics, & Rising Prevalence Of Chronic Diseases Requiring Long-Term Medication

Dublin, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market was valued at USD 6.45 Billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 15.15 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 15.25%

The Global Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market is undergoing a significant evolution, shaped by the integration of advanced digital technologies, shifting healthcare delivery models, and the rising emphasis on personalized, outcomes-driven care. These next-generation drug delivery systems equipped with embedded sensors, Bluetooth connectivity, companion mobile apps, and cloud-based analytics are purpose-built to enhance medication adherence, deliver actionable health insights, and improve long-term treatment outcomes, particularly for chronic disease management.



Positioned at the nexus of healthcare innovation, digital transformation, and pharmaceutical advancement, this market is gaining strong momentum. Stakeholders across the ecosystem including biopharma companies, medtech firms, payers, and providers are actively investing in connected therapeutic platforms that support remote monitoring, automate adherence tracking, and enable real-time patient engagement.

As regulatory frameworks mature and digital health reimbursement becomes more structured, the market is set to scale rapidly, especially in regions with growing chronic disease burdens and increasing digital infrastructure. The connected drug delivery landscape is no longer a niche it's emerging as a strategic pillar in the future of precision medicine and decentralized care delivery.

Key Market Drivers

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Requiring Long-Term Medication

The escalating global burden of chronic diseases is a primary catalyst fueling the growth of the Global Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market. Chronic diseases such as cardiovascular disorders, cancer, diabetes, and chronic respiratory illnesses now represent the primary drivers of mortality and long-term disability worldwide. These conditions account for approximately 75% of all global deaths, underscoring their disproportionate impact on both public health and economic productivity. Chronic diseases account for nearly three-quarters of global deaths and continue to rise due to aging populations, sedentary lifestyles, urbanization, and poor dietary habits.

Over 537 million adults are currently living with diabetes, a number expected to exceed 783 million by 2045. According to the Global Initiative for Asthma (GINA), asthma remains one of the most widespread chronic non-communicable diseases, impacting more than 260 million individuals globally. It is a major contributor to global morbidity and is linked to over 450,000 deaths annually. The high incidence and mortality associated with asthma reflect a persistent gap in disease control, adherence, and access to effective management tools particularly in underserved regions.

This highlights a growing market opportunity for connected respiratory drug delivery solutions that can improve treatment precision, monitor patient adherence in real time, and reduce preventable asthma-related complications. These diseases often require daily or weekly medication regimens involving injectables, inhalers, or complex drug delivery protocols. This rapidly growing patient pool directly increases demand for connected devices that ensure accurate dosing, adherence tracking, and ongoing patient support.

Medication non-adherence is a major concern in chronic disease management, leading to worsening health outcomes, increased hospitalizations, and higher healthcare costs. Research consistently indicates that 40% to 60% of patients managing chronic conditions exhibit poor medication adherence, frequently skipping doses, mismanaging dosage schedules, or discontinuing treatment prematurely. Connected drug delivery devices help solve this challenge by: Providing automated reminders and alerts through mobile apps. Tracking real-time usage and sending adherence data to healthcare providers. Enabling patient engagement through visual feedback, usage history, and digital coaching.

By improving adherence, these devices not only enhance clinical outcomes but also align with the priorities of healthcare payers and providers who are focused on value-based care delivery. Patients with chronic conditions often require long-term, consistent drug administration that can be managed at home without the need for frequent clinic visits. Connected drug delivery devices support this transition by enabling: Self-injection or inhalation with minimal training, even for biologics and specialty medications. Real-time feedback to ensure correct usage, minimizing the risk of administration errors. Remote data sharing with physicians, allowing for continuous therapy optimization and proactive intervention. This functionality is especially crucial for diseases like rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, and hormone disorders, where biologics and specialty injectables are becoming the standard of care.

Key Market Challenges

High Cost of Devices and Limited Reimbursement Support

One of the most significant barriers to market expansion is the high upfront cost associated with connected drug delivery devices, especially compared to traditional drug administration methods. These devices often incorporate advanced features such as Bluetooth connectivity, integrated sensors, and cloud-based data transmission all of which increase production costs.

For healthcare providers and payers, especially in price-sensitive markets, justifying the added cost becomes challenging without a clear and quantifiable return on investment (ROI). Reimbursement frameworks remain fragmented and inconsistent across regions. In many countries, connected devices are not fully covered under public or private insurance plans, limiting patient accessibility particularly in low- and middle-income economies. Additionally, the cost of accompanying digital infrastructure (such as mobile apps, cloud platforms, and device integration with EHRs) can further complicate adoption. Until reimbursement models evolve to recognize the long-term cost savings of improved adherence and reduced hospitalizations, affordability will continue to be a limiting factor.

Key Market Trends

Integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Advanced Analytics into Connected Devices

One of the most significant trends shaping the future of connected drug delivery devices is the integration of AI and real-time analytics. Modern devices are evolving from passive tracking tools into intelligent therapeutic systems capable of learning from user data and dynamically optimizing treatment regimens.

Predictive dosing algorithms can now analyze historical adherence data, biometrics (e.g., blood glucose levels), and behavioral trends to fine-tune dosage recommendations in real time. AI-driven insights allow early identification of non-compliance, adverse events, or therapy deviations, which helps healthcare providers intervene proactively. This trend is particularly impactful in chronic disease management such as diabetes and asthma, where continuous optimization of therapy enhances patient outcomes while reducing hospitalization costs. Pharmaceutical companies are increasingly partnering with digital health firms to develop smart therapeutics, combining connected devices with data-driven platforms, creating a seamless patient-provider feedback loop.

Key Attributes:

