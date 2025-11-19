Traditional Travel Agency Market Projected To Witness A Growth Of US $194.89 Bn By 2029 The Business Research Company

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

Traditional Travel Agency Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

The market size of conventional travel agencies has seen substantial growth in the past few years. It is anticipated to increase from $149.14 billion in 2024 to $157.48 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%. The growth during the historical period is a result of factors such as global travel trends, improving economic wealth, a rise in consumer demand for customized travel, an upsurge in corporate travel necessities, robust industry partnerships, and elevated demand for specialized travel.

The conventional travel agency sector is anticipated to experience robust expansion in the coming years, with the market size projected to reach $194.89 billion by 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%. The projected surge over the prediction period stems from factors such as rising travel demand post-pandemic, expanding middle-class demographics, advancements in technology, heightened interest in experience-based travel, resurgence in corporate travel, and an increased emphasis on enhanced travel safety and health measures. Key development trends through this period include the application of artificial intelligence, creation of hybrid travel offerings, strengthening of travel safety and health protocols, progress in virtual reality (VR), and penetration into emerging markets.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Traditional Travel Agency Market?

The spike in corporate travel demand is set to boost the expansion of the traditional travel agency industry. Work-related trips taken by staff or business representatives, such as client meetings, conferences, and visits, are referred to as corporate travel. The surge in corporate travel demand is due to the growth in business activities. The transition towards hybrid and remote work models and an intensified emphasis on direct client engagement have led to more travel to solidify relationships and close deals. Traditional travel agencies take care of bookings, itinerary planning, and travel assistance in the realm of corporate travel, offering customized services to simplify business travel procedures. For example, a recent survey of over 700 business travel professionals from 41 countries conducted by the U.S.-based Global Business Travel Association (GBTA) in January 2024 revealed that 83% of travel buyers noted an uptick in their worldwide business travel bookings for 2023 compared to 2022. Of these, 31% experienced a major increase, 37% a moderate surge, and 15% a slight improvement. Furthermore, 59% of buyers predict an additional boost in their companies' business trip frequency in 2024 compared to the present year. Consequently, the escalating demand for corporate travel will catalyze the growth of the traditional travel agency sector.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Traditional Travel Agency Market?

Major players in the Traditional Travel Agency include:

. TUI AG

. Booking Holdings Inc

. Expedia Group Inc

. CWT Global BV

. American Express Global Business Travel

. Flight Centre Travel Group Limited

. Travelport Worldwide Ltd

. Frosch International Travel

. Thomas Cook (India) Ltd

. BCD Travel

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Traditional Travel Agency Industry?

Key enterprises in the conventional travel agency sector are zeroing in on lucrative business expansion avenues, such as direct-to-market growth, to improve service quality for local customers and strengthen operational management. Direct-to-market growth is a strategy which involves a travel company setting up its operations or base in a particular market or area, rather than relying on alliances or middlemen to connect with clients in that region, delivering customized services and exclusive experiences. For example, in June 2022, FCM Travel Solutions, a travel management organization from Australia, launched a specialized office in Tokyo. This methodical initiative integrates a group of skilled advisors to boost the company's proficiency in Asia. This direct-to-market growth emphasizes FCM's dedication to incorporate advanced technology, inclusive of its progressive platform. The choice to broaden FCM's influence in Japan mirrors the evolving requirements of customers and recognizes the vast potential for business growth in the nation.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Traditional Travel Agency Market Growth

The traditional travel agencymarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Service Types: Transportation, Travel Accommodation, Vacation Packages

2) By Tourist Type: Domestic, International

3) By Age Group: 22-31 Years, 32-43 Years, 44-56 Years, Over 56 Years

Subsegments:

1) By Transportation: Air Travel, Rail Travel, Car Rentals, Cruise Services, Bus And Coach Services

2) By Travel Accommodation: Hotels, Resorts, Hostels, Vacation Rentals, Bed And Breakfasts

3) By Vacation Packages: All-Inclusive Packages, Customized Travel Packages, Group Tours, Honeymoon Packages, Family Holiday Packages

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Traditional Travel Agency Market By 2025?

In 2024, Europe led in the traditional travel agency market and has growth projection. The report on the traditional travel agency market covers regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

