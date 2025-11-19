'Dhurandhar': Deepika Padukone Cheers Trailer Of Ranveer Singh's New Movie

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone is celebrating the trailer launch of Ranveer Singh's highly-awaited film, Dhurandhar.

On Tuesday, the movie's official trailer was unveiled, offering a dark and gritty portrait of politics, and vengeance. Singh, who appeared in a rugged avatar at the centre of the high-stakes espionage drama, clearly won his wife's heart with his performance.

As soon as Ranveer shared the film's trailer on Instagram, Deepika was among his biggest cheerleaders.

"'The Chameleon' is back!!!" she wrote in the comments along with fire emojis.

The remark acknowledges Ranveer Singh's ability to adapt to different characters. The trailer of Dhurandhar also shows him transforming his physique as well as his looks with long hair and a beard.

The trailer has equally struck a chord, with many hailing Ranveer's appearance and the narrative presented by director Aditya Dhar.

Stars like Yami Gautam, Alia Bhatt, Aparshakti Khurana, Priyanka Chopra, Bhumi Pednekkar, Zoya Akhtar, and Mouni Roy also appeared impressed.

The four-minute-and-eight-second trailer introduces all key characters one after another, including Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt and Ranveer Singh.

Produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, the film is set to release in theatres on December 5, 2025.