US Film Expert Christopher Batty To Visit Qatar, Lead Public Masterclass

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The US Embassy in Doha will host American film expert Christopher Batty in Qatar from November 22–24, 2025 as part of the American Film Showcase (AFS), the United States' flagship film and TV diplomacy exchange program.

Batty is a leading figure in cinematic storytelling for animation, with credits on major productions including Iron Man, Spider-Man 3, A Wrinkle in Time, Star Trek Beyond, Jurassic World, Aquaman, and the animated features Rumble, The Tiger's Apprentice, and Transformers One. Trained in architecture before moving into visual effects and feature animation, he bridges film, technology, and innovation.

During his visit, Batty will deliver a public masterclass at the Global Studies Institute in partnership with Arkansas State University in Qatar, where he will share behind-the-scenes insights from Hollywood, and offer practical advice on building a creative team and exploring professional development opportunities in the United States. The event is open to the public; those interested in attending are encouraged to contact the Global Studies Institute for further details at .

Batty will also engage with students and professionals across Qatar through masterclasses at Northwestern University in Qatar and the University of Doha for Science and Technology, mentoring sessions with students from VCUarts Qatar, a Thanksgiving lunch with alumni of U.S. film exchange programs, meetings with Qatar Media City and Al Jazeera Media Network, and participation in activities at the Doha Film Festival.

Christopher Batty's visit underscores the United States' commitment to supporting creative industries, nurturing young talent, and expanding cultural and educational exchanges between the US and Qatar through the American Film Showcase.

AFS is the United States' flagship international film and TV public diplomacy program. Working with US Embassies around the world, AFS offers global audiences insight into American society through film and TV content; supports international filmmakers through cultural exchanges, mentorships, film festival partnerships; and builds cross-cultural networks of creative professionals. AFS is an initiative of the U.S. Department of State's Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs and is produced by the USC School of Cinematic Arts. Since 2012, the American Film Showcase has worked in over 130 countries and conducted cultural exchange programming and training for more than 2,000 global filmmakers. From documentary filmmaking to animation, gaming, TV writing, and cinematography, AFS programs offer bespoke training and mentorship to global filmmakers, calling on the rich expertise of industry professionals across the United States.