Ltimindtree Strengthens Relationship With Microsoft To Accelerate Microsoft Azure Adoption And Drive AI-Powered Transfor...

(BUSINESS WIRE )--LTIMindtree [NSE: LTIM, BSE: 540005], a global technology consulting and digital solutions company, has announced expansion of its global collaboration with Microsoft to accelerate Microsoft Azure adoption and drive AI-powered business transformation for enterprises. As a part of this collaboration, LTIMindtree will enable faster cloud adoption and unlock enhanced business value for joint customers through advanced AI solutions.

As a Global System Integrator (GSI) partner for Microsoft, LTIMindtree is deepening its commitment to enable global enterprises to maximize their cloud investments, Azure commits and achieve faster time-to-value. This collaboration underscores LTIMindtree's ambition to deliver significant growth in Azure-related engagements, leveraging the strength of its 360° relationship with Microsoft across all the solution areas. It combines LTIMindtree's industry expertise with Microsoft's advanced AI capabilities, including Azure OpenAI in Microsoft Foundry, Microsoft 365 Copilot, and Fabric. Additionally, it will enable intelligent decision-making and automation across sectors, deliver secure and scalable cloud modernization through Azure migration programs, and accelerate Copilot adoption to boost workplace productivity and enhance customer engagement.

As a strategic partner, LTIMindtree has deployed the full Microsoft Security stack-Defender XDR, Sentinel, Intune, Windows Autopatch, and Entra ID-across multiple endpoints, ingesting comprehensive security data monthly for automated threat response. This security-first approach positions LTIMindtree as a model for secure hybrid and multi-cloud environments. Complementing this, LTIMindtree is leading the way in enterprise AI with internal adoption of Microsoft 365 Copilot. Guided by a governance-first rollout, Copilot is now embedded across workflows to enhance productivity and accelerate decision-making.

“Our collaboration with Microsoft is built on a shared vision of empowering enterprises to reimagine their future. By accelerating Azure adoption and embedding AI into every business process, we are helping customers move from pilots to productivity-unlocking innovation, resilience, and growth at scale,” said Venu Lambu, CEO & Managing Director, LTIMindtree.

“This collaboration with LTIMindtree underscores our joint commitment to supercharge innovation for organizations in the AI era. By adopting Microsoft AI across its own enterprise and applying those insights to help customers modernize and scale responsibly, LTIMindtree is setting the standard for transformation,” said Stephen Boyle, Vice President, Global System Integrators and Advisory Partners at Microsoft.

LTIMindtree plays a pivotal role in delivering key benefits to clients, including faster cloud adoption and optimized costs through Microsoft Azure Consumption Commitment (MAAC ) agreement. In this valuable partnership, LTIMindtree has been recognized as a featured partner for Microsoft Fabric Real-Time Intelligence, reaffirming its leadership in data modernization and analytics. Additionally, LTIMindtree provides expert guidance in Microsoft Dynamics 365, enabling agile transformation and delivering end-to-end business application solutions for global enterprises.

LTIMindtree is a global technology consulting and digital solutions company that partners with enterprises across industries to reimagine business models, accelerate innovation, and drive AI-centric growth. Trusted by more than 700 clients worldwide, we use advanced technologies to enable operational excellence, elevated customer experiences, and long-term value creation. With a workforce of more than 86,000 talented and entrepreneurial professionals across over 40 countries, LTIMindtree - a Larsen & Toubro Group company - is dedicated to solving complex business challenges and delivering transformation at scale. For more information, please visit .

