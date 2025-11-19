UNSC Adopts Trump Peace Plan For Gaza

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has approved the US's ceasefire plan for Gaza, endorsing the creation and deployment of an International Stabilisation Force (ISF), media reports said on Tuesday.

However, Hamas rejected the resolution, saying in a statement that it does not meet the“Palestinian people's political and humanitarian demands and rights.”

The Trump administration's blueprint to secure and govern Gaza won a strong approval at UNSC on Monday, the Associated Press reported.

The resolution authorises the deployment of an international stabilisation force to provide security in Gaza, approves the formation of a transitional authority to be overseen by President Donald Trump and outlines a potential pathway towards the creation of an independent Palestinian state.

The plan calls for the establishment of a Board of Peace as the transitional authority, to be led by Trump. It also grants extensive powers to the international stabilisation force, including border monitoring, maintaining security and demilitarising the territory.

“This will go down as one of the biggest approvals in the history of the United Nations, will lead to further peace all over the world and is a moment of true historic proportion!” Trump posted on social media.

Hamas reiterated its opposition to the resolution, stressing that it fails to recognise or protect the political and human rights of the Palestinian people.

It added that the plan would enforce international guardianship over the region - a move strongly opposed by Palestinians - and claimed that international forces would not be neutral, but rather would support Israel.

The BBC also reported that the UNSC voted in favour of the US-drafted resolution endorsing President Trump's 20-point plan for Gaza.

As part of the plan, an International Stabilisation Force will be established, and according to US officials, several unnamed countries have expressed willingness to contribute to it.

The resolution was supported by 13 members of the Council - including the United Kingdom, France and Somalia - with none voting against it. Russia and China abstained.

