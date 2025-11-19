403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Cooler Weather, Warmer Wallets: AliExpress Study Reveals Saudi Shoppers Spend More as Temperatures Drop
(MENAFN- mslgroup) As the Kingdom finally shakes off the summer heat, Saudis are getting back outside in a big way and spending more as they do it. A YouGov study commissioned by AliExpress in October finds that around 71 percent of people in Saudi Arabia socialize more during the cooler months, including hosting gatherings, dining out, and spending time with friends and family. As temperatures drop, those habits kick off what many residents view as the most active time of the year.
This seasonal shift coincides with AliExpress’s annual 11.11 and Super Friday promotions, which this year feature an expanded lineup of international brands including TCL, Huawei, Roborock, eufy, Alpicool, Hoover, and HiBREW, alongside more locally stocked products that reach shoppers across the Kingdom even quicker.
AliExpress has also rolled out its new Brand+ channel, giving customers easier access to premium, authenticated products with free shipping and competitive pricing, helping shoppers buy confidently as the festive period approaches.
Must-haves for the Kingdom’s outdoor season
With outdoor plans picking up and shopping momentum building, here are five standout products drawing attention ahead of the season, helping to make time outside even better.
1. Alpicool Car Refrigerator - A reliable companion for road trips
With travel and camping on the rise during the cooler months, portable cooling has become an essential. The Alpicool refrigerator, popular in the region, helps keep food and drinks fresh during long drives or desert stays. Available in 25L, 35L, and 45L sizes, it caters to different travel needs from solo adventures to family getaways. Thanks to local delivery, it reaches you within days, making winter outings even easier to plan.
2. NEBULA by Anker Capsule 3 Laser Projector - A portable cinema for outdoor gatherings
As social calendars fill up, many households are taking entertainment outside. This compact laser projector brings full 1080p visuals to rooftops, gardens, and campsites, making it easier to host movie nights or stream events under open skies. Its portability aligns well with the season’s renewed appetite for shared experiences.
3. Carlinkit Car AI Box - Smarter in-car navigation for weekend travel
With weekend road trips becoming more common, in-car tech is seeing renewed demand. The Carlinkit AI box upgrades navigation and connectivity in seconds, offering smoother access to apps and media on the go. It’s already among the more talked-about automotive accessories ahead of 11.11.
4. ASICS Gel-Nimbus 27 Running Shoes - A boost for cooler-weather fitness routines
The study shows that around 75 percent of Saudis become more active once the heat drops, and many are looking to refresh their sports gear. The Gel-Nimbus 27 is known for its cushioning and rebound, making it a strong choice for runners returning to outdoor routes along the Corniche, in parks, or on desert trails.
5. AZDOME Car DVR - Extra reassurance on busy roads
With seasonal travel increasing, demand for dashboard cameras tends to climb. The AZDOME DVR offers clear recording and peace of mind for drivers heading between cities or exploring more remote areas during the cooler months.
Deals, speed, and brands built for the season
AliExpress’s 11.11 global sale runs from November 11 to 19, followed by Super Friday and Cyber Monday deals to December 3. With broader brand availability through the new Brand+ channel and a mix of cross-border and locally stocked products, the platform is positioning itself to serve shoppers preparing for Saudi Arabia’s most anticipated season.
This seasonal shift coincides with AliExpress’s annual 11.11 and Super Friday promotions, which this year feature an expanded lineup of international brands including TCL, Huawei, Roborock, eufy, Alpicool, Hoover, and HiBREW, alongside more locally stocked products that reach shoppers across the Kingdom even quicker.
AliExpress has also rolled out its new Brand+ channel, giving customers easier access to premium, authenticated products with free shipping and competitive pricing, helping shoppers buy confidently as the festive period approaches.
Must-haves for the Kingdom’s outdoor season
With outdoor plans picking up and shopping momentum building, here are five standout products drawing attention ahead of the season, helping to make time outside even better.
1. Alpicool Car Refrigerator - A reliable companion for road trips
With travel and camping on the rise during the cooler months, portable cooling has become an essential. The Alpicool refrigerator, popular in the region, helps keep food and drinks fresh during long drives or desert stays. Available in 25L, 35L, and 45L sizes, it caters to different travel needs from solo adventures to family getaways. Thanks to local delivery, it reaches you within days, making winter outings even easier to plan.
2. NEBULA by Anker Capsule 3 Laser Projector - A portable cinema for outdoor gatherings
As social calendars fill up, many households are taking entertainment outside. This compact laser projector brings full 1080p visuals to rooftops, gardens, and campsites, making it easier to host movie nights or stream events under open skies. Its portability aligns well with the season’s renewed appetite for shared experiences.
3. Carlinkit Car AI Box - Smarter in-car navigation for weekend travel
With weekend road trips becoming more common, in-car tech is seeing renewed demand. The Carlinkit AI box upgrades navigation and connectivity in seconds, offering smoother access to apps and media on the go. It’s already among the more talked-about automotive accessories ahead of 11.11.
4. ASICS Gel-Nimbus 27 Running Shoes - A boost for cooler-weather fitness routines
The study shows that around 75 percent of Saudis become more active once the heat drops, and many are looking to refresh their sports gear. The Gel-Nimbus 27 is known for its cushioning and rebound, making it a strong choice for runners returning to outdoor routes along the Corniche, in parks, or on desert trails.
5. AZDOME Car DVR - Extra reassurance on busy roads
With seasonal travel increasing, demand for dashboard cameras tends to climb. The AZDOME DVR offers clear recording and peace of mind for drivers heading between cities or exploring more remote areas during the cooler months.
Deals, speed, and brands built for the season
AliExpress’s 11.11 global sale runs from November 11 to 19, followed by Super Friday and Cyber Monday deals to December 3. With broader brand availability through the new Brand+ channel and a mix of cross-border and locally stocked products, the platform is positioning itself to serve shoppers preparing for Saudi Arabia’s most anticipated season.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment