Ranji Trophy: Jammu & Kashmir, Mumbai, Services And Andhra Notch Up Easy Victories

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 19 (IANS) Jammu & Kashmir, Mumbai, and Services secured comfortable victories on the final day of their respective 2025/26 Ranji Trophy round five fixtures.

At GGM Science College Hostel Ground in Jammu, left-arm spinner Abid Mushtaq's match-winning spell guided J&K to a commanding 281-run victory over Hyderabad. With three wickets needed for a decisive win, J&K bowled out Hyderabad for 190 in just 5.2 overs, conceding only 21 runs to secure their third win of the season.

Mushtaq was the wrecker-in-chief with figures of 7-68 - his ninth five-wicket haul in first-class cricket. All three wickets fell to Mushtaq, as J&K secured six points from the win over a formidable Hyderabad side and now sit in second place in Elite Group D with 20 points.

At the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai took just over half an hour to beat Puducherry by an innings and 222 runs, maintaining their top position in Group D. Resuming from 231/6, Puducherry managed only 45 runs in 8.3 overs on day four.

Pacer Tushar Deshpande took three wickets, while captain Shardul Thakur claimed two as domestic favourites Mumbai secured seven points from their third win of the season.

At Chaudhry Bansi Lal Cricket Stadium in Lahli, Services secured a commanding 211-run victory over Haryana in the Elite Group C encounter, with spinner Pulkit Narang claiming five wickets in the second innings and Amit Shukla taking three more to complete a remarkable 10-wicket haul. The result also marked Haryana's second defeat of the ongoing season.

At Keenan Stadium in Jamshedpur, left-arm spinner Saurabh Kumar took five wickets as Andhra secured a bonus point after defeating Jharkhand by an innings and 81 runs in their Elite Group A game. Saurabh's 5-47 ensured that Andhra bowled out Jharkhand for 158 in 52.2 overs.

Brief Scores: Jammu and Kashmir 170 & 422 beat Hyderabad 121 and 190 all out in 57.5 overs (Tanmay Agarwal 47; Abid Mushtaq 7-68) by 281 runs

Mumbai: 630/5 dec beat Puducherry 132 and 276 all out in 53.3 overs (Aman Khan 86; Tushar Deshpande 3-32) by an innings and 222 runs

Services 205 and 283/7 dec beat Haryana 111 and 166 (Yashvardhan Dalal 49; Pulkit Narang 5-66) by 211 runs

Andhra 567/6 dec beat Jharkhand 328 & 158 in 52.2 overs (Sharandeep Singh 65; Saurabh Kumar 5-47) by an innings and 81 runs