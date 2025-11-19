Kwazulu-Natal The National Council Of Provinces (NCOP) Delegation To Assess Infrastructure Development In Umgungudlovu District

The KwaZulu-Natal's delegation of permanent delegates to the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) will from 19 to 20 November be crisscrossing the uMgungudlovu municipal area to assess the progress of various infrastructure development projects.

The delegation will be split into two groups, each comprising representatives from the NCOP, KZN Provincial Legislature, KZN provincial executive and the municipalities.

Group 1 will conduct assessments on Cedara Housing Project in Umngeni, Howick CBD revitalisation and Karkloof failed electrification project in Umshwati, as well as the Integrated Rapid Public Transport Network in Msunduzi. The group will also visit the Siyathuthuka Magoda Road in Richmond.

Group 2 will visit Ward 7 Rural Housing Project in Mkhabathini, Woodlands Primary School in Msunduzi and the new P130 Road project in KwaNovuka in Impendle. The group will also visit the water pipeline project in Mpofana.

Group 1 will be led by the KZN Provincial Whip in the NCOP, Mr Mzamo Billy, and Group 2 will be led by the Deputy Chairperson of the NCOP, Mr Les Govender. The site visits of the two groups will commence at 09h00 on each of the three days.

The groups will then have a public meeting with various community stakeholders from 2 pm on Thursday, 20 November at the City Hall, Pietermaritzburg.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa: The Parliament.