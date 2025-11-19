War Update: AFU Repel 50 Assaults Pokrovsk Sector, 160 Clashes On Front Line

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this is stated in a Facebook post by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding the situation as of 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 19.

The enemy launched two missiles and 71 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas, using two missiles and 139 guided aerial bombs.

The Russians also carried out 4,145 shellings, 131 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 5,204 kamikaze drones to strike targets.

The Russian army carried out airstrikes on the areas of Moshchenka in the Chernihiv region, Kolomiitsi and Pokrovske in the Dnipropetrovsk region, Huliaipole, Vozdvyzhivka, Zaliznychne, and Novoandriivka in the Zaporizhzhia region, as well as Prydniprovske in the Kherson region.

The Air Force, Rocket Forces, and Artillery of the Defense Forces struck four areas where personnel, weapons, and military equipment were concentrated, as well as two other important targets of the Russian invaders.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, the enemy attacked the positions of Ukraine's defenders twice, delivered one air strike, dropping four guided bombs, and carried out 178 shellings, including six with MLRS.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, there were six combat engagements near Vovchansk, Kamianka, and toward Kolodiazne.

Seven enemy attacks took place in the Kupiansk sector. Defense Forces repelled assaults in the areas of Petropavlivka, Pishchane, and Kupiansk.

In the Lyman sector, Russian troops launched seven attacks, attempting to advance toward Korovyn Yar, Stavky, Drobysheve, Lyman, and Oleksandrivka.

In the Sloviansk sector, Ukrainian soldiers repelled eight attacks. Russian units attempted to advance in the areas of Serebrianka, Yampil, Fedorivka, and toward Siversk and Zvanivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, two clashes occurred in the direction of Bondarne and Viroliubivka.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, the enemy carried out 19 attacks in the areas of Shcherbynivka, Rusyn Yar, and toward Kostiantynivka, Stepanivka, and Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian defenders stopped 50 assault and offensive actions by the Russian army in the areas of Shakhove, Nove Shakhove, Chervonyi Lyman, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Novoekonomichne, Novopavlivka, Rivne, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Filiia, and Dachne.

In the Oleksandrohard sector, the Defense Forces repelled 18 attacks in the areas of Zelenyi Hai, Sosnivka, Verbove, Oleksiivka, Pryvilne, Rivnopillia, Rybne, Pavlivka, and Krasnohirske.

In the Huliaipole sector, the enemy attacked 19 times in the areas of Dobropillia, Zelenyi Hai, Zatyshshia, and Vesele.

In the Orikhiv sector, the Defense Forces stopped two Russian offensives in the areas of Prymorske and Kamianske.

In the Prydniprovske sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled two Russian attacks in the area of the Antonivskyi Bridge.

As reported by Ukrinform, the total combat losses of Russian troops from February 24, 2022, to November 19, 2025, in the war against Ukraine amount to about 1,161,230 soldiers, including 850 over the past day.

Photo: 24th Mechanized Brigade