Years Of Culture Unites Qatar, Argentina And Chile Through Film And Music At Doha Film Festival

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Years of Culture initiative and Doha Film Institute (DFI) will present a series of films, musical experiences and talks celebrating the creative spirit of Argentina and Chile as part of Doha Film Festival.

Held under the Qatar Argentina and Chile 2025 Year of Culture, the special programme highlights how rhythm, melody, and moving images unite to tell stories that transcend borders and encourage dialogue between cultures.

Building on a long-term partnership with DFI that showcases filmmakers and narratives from Years of Culture partner nations, the events reflect the initiative's mission to promote understanding through creative exchange and celebrate how art connects people and traditions across continents.

Festival Director and CEO of DFI Fatma Hassan Alremaihi said:“Through our ongoing partnership with Years of Culture, we continue to bring together stories, voices, and talents from around the world that remind us of the shared human experience. Each yearly collaboration offers a powerful platform for filmmakers and audiences to discover new perspectives, celebrate shared creativity, and strengthen the bonds between Qatar and the world.”

The Made in Argentina and Chile showcase on November 21 at the Museum of Islamic Art Auditorium will feature seven short films by emerging voices who are redefining the Latin American film scene.

The 103 - minute programme includes Towards the Sun, Far from the Centre by Pascal Viveros (Chilean) and Luciana Merino (Chilean), Sunset Over America by Matías Rojas Valencia (Chile), The Canon by Martín Seeger (Chilean), The Look of Glass by Tomás Murphy (Argentinian), Lime by Santiago Dulce (Argentinian), Echo and Reverberation by Fernanda Taleb (Argentinian), and Baisanos by Andrés and Francisca Khamis Giacoman (Chilean-Palestinian).

Each story offers a different view of identity, belonging, and resilience. Together they capture the emotional landscapes of the Andes and Pampas, resonating with audiences in Doha through universal human experiences.

Talks – In Every Frame, A Rhythm on November 23 at the Bin Jelmood House, Msheireb Museums is presented with afikra, a pioneering global media and educational platform, this talk looks at how sound shapes storytelling on screen. Mikey Muhanna, Founder and Executive Director of afikra, will leada conversation with three renowned composers,Suad Bushnaq (Jordanian-Canadian), Ben Frost (Australian-Icelandic), and Gustavo Santaolalla (Argentinian), about how music brings emotion, pace, and meaning to film.

Other events include Scoring: Gustavo Santaolalla with the Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra on November 27 at QNCC Auditorium 3. This is a special live concert where Academy Award-winning Argentinian composer Gustavo Santaolalla will perform with the Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra.