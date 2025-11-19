403
Maduro Warns U.S. Against Military Moves
(MENAFN) Venezuela’s president cautioned that any American military intervention in his nation would mark the “political end” of his US counterpart Donald Trump’s leadership.
During a televised address on Monday, Nicolas Maduro asserted that forces surrounding Trump are “provoking” a military action which, in his view, could drive Trump “to a cliff.”
He mentioned that there was "an effort by powerful sectors in the US to destroy Trump" leveraging Venezuela as a tool in that effort.
“They want President Trump to make the most serious mistake of his entire life and set himself militarily against Venezuela, which would be the political end of his leadership and name, and he is being pressured and provoked,” Maduro stated.
According to the Venezuelan leader, this "provocation" originates not only from Trump’s adversaries and recognized enemies but also from individuals close to him who are planning for the post-Trump era, disregarding any harm it may cause him.
Maduro admitted that he does not know the identities of these adversaries, adding that "if he knew, he wouldn’t say who it was."
The president also emphasized that Venezuela remains prepared for “face-to-face” negotiations with Washington, reaffirming that diplomacy and the pursuit of "communal points" remain the "invariable" stance of his administration.
He further highlighted that the country has endured "16 weeks of threats, of psychological aggression and of stalking," which has “awakened a Bolivarian National Armed Force revitalized and deployed, a Bolivarian Militia expanded and better trained, and a community that, with serenity, assumes its plans and supports its military.”
