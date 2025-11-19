MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Press Release

Atos Announces the Availability of Autonomous Data & AI Engineer, an Agentic AI Solution on Microsoft Azure, Powered by the Atos Polaris AI Platform

The agentic AI solutions will be on live demo at the Atos booth at Microsoft Ignite, taking place in San Francisco from November 18 to 21

Paris, France – November 18, 2025 – Atos, a global leader in AI-powered digital transformation and a Microsoft Frontier partner for AI technologies, today announces the availability of an Agentic AI solution: Autonomous Data and AI Engineer to augment the capabilities and velocity of data and AI engineering teams. This solution is powered by the Atos Polaris AI Platform, integrated with Azure's advanced cloud and AI capabilities, launched earlier this year, enabling comprehensive systems of AI agents working autonomously to orchestrate complex workflows.

Grounded in Microsoft Responsible AI principles, this agentic solution is designed to handle and automate complex, multistep data and AI engineering tasks for business processes across industries. It is currently available for Azure Databricks and Snowflake on Azure, two leading cloud-based data platforms available on Microsoft Azure.

The Autonomous Data and AI Engineer can autonomously ingest, process and interact with structured and unstructured data. After loading files from external data platforms, the agents apply data quality and transformation rules and ultimately create data views as the basis for human decision making. Once the typical data engineering tasks are successfully performed, specialists can use additional AI and visualization agents to easily query data and derive actionable insights.

Technical and non-technical data and business experts can use the integrated no-code Atos Polaris AI Agent Studio to integrate and orchestrate multiple agents, connect them with Large Language Models, tools and other agents using open standards such as Model Context Protocol (MCP) and Agent-to-Agent (A2A) protocols.

Atos' agentic AI solution reduces manual effort, accelerates development and deployment of data operations by up to 60%. They accelerate go-to-market due to lower dependencies on central expert teams to generate data insights from new data sources. The solution also lowers operational costs by up to 35% by leveraging DataOps agents that help reduce the average ticket-handling time. Ultimately, business can quickly adapt to evolving data sources, shifting priorities and compliance requirements, while at the same time free up R&D and innovation capacity.

"The ability of our Autonomous Data & AI Engineer solution to seamlessly combine and analyze data across leading platforms on Microsoft Azure like Databricks and Snowflake enable our customers to accelerate their data modernization and AI transformation efforts. Our new agentic solution enables the 'Services-as-Software' paradigm by leveraging AI to handle complex, multi-step data engineering tasks,” said Narendra Naidu, global head of Data & AI at Atos.

For over 20 years, Atos and Microsoft have collaborated to offer flexible cloud services that optimize resources, streamline processes, and support global data centers. With the introduction of Atos Polaris AI Platform on Microsoft Azure, the companies are once again delivering end-to-end solutions to support their customers in their digital transformation journey.

The Atos Polaris AI platform will be on live demo at Microsoft Ignite, taking place at Moscone Center, in San Francisco, from November 18 to 21st. Experience Atos commitment to innovation and growth with data and AI, Atos Polaris AI platform, as well as our end-to-end AI and Cloud solutions and much more on our booth number 4335.

