WCM-Q Alumni-Run Primary Care Conference To Be Held In December

Doha, Qatar: Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar (WCM-Q) will host its third alumni-run primary care conference on December 5 and 6, 2025, at the Hilton Doha.

Coordinated by the Division of Continuing Professional Development (CPD) at WCM-Q, the two-day event will feature WCM-Q-trained physicians presenting the latest updates and best clinical practices to family physicians, general practitioners, and primary care doctors.

During the conference, participants will have the opportunity to engage in specialist-led case discussions, panels, and interactive roundtables, all designed to showcase the latest evidence and best practices for managing common adult conditions in primary care.

The first day of the conference will cover important topics, including history taking and physical examination in the era of artificial intelligence, followed by a discussion on abnormal white cell counts, with a focus on diagnosis and referral guidelines.

Other topics include recognizing red flags and referral criteria for eye complaints, and an in-depth look at body dysmorphia and men's performance-enhancing drugs.

The day's concluding session will cover mental health across the lifespan, addressing childhood trauma, geriatric depression, and loneliness in primary care.

On the second day, the program will kick off with a roundtable on adult immunization updates for 2025, covering key vaccines for high-risk groups, barriers to vaccine uptake, and clinical decision-making in real-world cases.

This will be followed by a session on infectious diseases that emphasizes outpatient infection management and antimicrobial stewardship. The role of primary care physicians in breast imaging referrals, risk assessment, and screening guidelines will then be reviewed, alongside a debate on the medical versus surgical first-line treatments for obesity.

The final sessions will include a panel discussion on laboratory stewardship for prolactin, ferritin, vitamin B12, and testosterone testing, as well as an open session on improving communication between primary and secondary care.

Titled“Updates in Primary Care: Specialist-Led Case-Based Discussions Highlighting the Latest Evidence and Best Clinical Practice - 2025,” the conference is part of WCM-Q's wider effort to leverage alumni expertise for the benefit of Qatar's thriving healthcare sector. The event follows the success of the 2023 and 2024 editions of the conference.

The conference is accredited locally by the Ministry of Public Health's Department of Healthcare Professions – Accreditation Section and internationally by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME).