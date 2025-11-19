Infinigate And Entrust Partner To Meet Critical Cybersecurity Needs In Poland

MENAFN - Pressat)The Infinigate Group, the leading technology platform and trusted advisor in Cybersecurity, Cloud & Network Infrastructure, today announced an agreement with Entrust, a leading provider of identity-centric security solutions. Through this collaboration, Infinigate will offer Entrust data security solutions to channel partners across Poland.

The demand for cybersecurity in Poland is rising, fueled by the digitization of businesses and government operations. As digital infrastructure expands, so does the need for advanced protection against increasingly sophisticated cyber threats. By offering Entrust data security solutions, Infinigate empowers channel partners in Poland with expert consultancy and support designed to help end customers protect critical data and help ensure compliance across diverse business environments.

Entrust data security solutions include Hardware Security Modules (HSMs), Public Key Infrastructure (PKI), Certificate Lifecycle Management (CLM), and Key and Secrets Management, unified under the Entrust Cryptographic Security Platform, which provides centralized management, automation, compliance management, and orchestration over the lifecycle of these foundational cryptographic assets.

Joanna Sadecka, Country Manager at Infinigate Poland, said:“Adding Entrust to our portfolio in Poland translates into a growth opportunity for us and our partners. Entrust's innovative platform addresses very real and pressing needs that an increasing number of our business customers have today. It is a very relevant solution for our market.”

“We're pleased to work with Infinigate to help organizations in Poland protect what matters most – their sensitive data,” said Steve Jackson, Channel Sales Director, Entrust.“With Infinigate's deep cybersecurity expertise and local presence, businesses can confidently deploy our data security solutions like HSMs, PKI, CLM and key management to help meet compliance needs and defend against evolving threats.”

To learn more about Entrust Data Security solutions, visit: .

To learn more about the Infinigate Group, visit: .

About Entrust

Entrust fights fraud and cyber threats with identity-centric security that protects people, devices, and data. Our comprehensive solutions help organizations secure every step of the identity lifecycle, from verifying identity at onboarding to securing connections and fighting fraud in everyday transactions. Ongoing monitoring supports compliance and safeguards keys, secrets, and certificates. With a foundation of identity-centric security, our customers can transact and grow with confidence. Entrust has a global partner network and supports customers in over 150 countries. For more information, visit .

About the Infinigate Group

The Infinigate Group, the leading technology platform and trusted advisor in Cybersecurity, Cloud & Network Infrastructure sets itself apart for its deep technical expertise, delivering locally tailored solutions and services to SMB and enterprise customers across EMEA and ANZ. Relying on a strong central supply chain and an extensive portfolio of leading-edge solutions, Infinigate sparks growth for vendor and channel partners.

For additional information please visit

