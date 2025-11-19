403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Slovakia Reaffirms Policy on Military Support to Ukraine
(MENAFN) Slovakia’s prime minister restated his nation’s stance of refusing to provide lethal weaponry to Ukraine, as detailed in an official announcement on Tuesday.
At a working dinner held in Bratislava with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, Robert Fico underscored that Slovakia retains the sovereign authority to determine the pace and composition of its own defense expenditures.
During their conversations, Fico additionally requested that Rutte help bolster Slovakia’s air defense capabilities.
The statement noted that both leaders reviewed the ongoing circumstances in Ukraine, with Fico again stressing that Slovakia would not transfer lethal arms to Kyiv, except in the case of commercial contracts.
Nonetheless, Slovakia intends to maintain its support through non-lethal forms of assistance.
In early October, the country delivered its first package of non-lethal defense aid to Ukraine since Fico assumed office in 2023.
At a working dinner held in Bratislava with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, Robert Fico underscored that Slovakia retains the sovereign authority to determine the pace and composition of its own defense expenditures.
During their conversations, Fico additionally requested that Rutte help bolster Slovakia’s air defense capabilities.
The statement noted that both leaders reviewed the ongoing circumstances in Ukraine, with Fico again stressing that Slovakia would not transfer lethal arms to Kyiv, except in the case of commercial contracts.
Nonetheless, Slovakia intends to maintain its support through non-lethal forms of assistance.
In early October, the country delivered its first package of non-lethal defense aid to Ukraine since Fico assumed office in 2023.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment