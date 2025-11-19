Viridien reinstates a dissociated governance

The Board of Directors of Viridien splits the functions of Chair and Chief Executive Officer

In line with the Board's earlier commitment to limit the combination of the Chair and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) functions at Viridien to a temporary period, Sophie ZURQUIYAH will remain Chair of the Board and will step down from her executive responsibilities at the end of her term of office as director, i.e. at the 2026 General Meeting.

The Board of Directors unanimously supports Sophie ZURQUIYAH remaining as Chair to maintain strategic continuity and to guide Viridien's long-term vision. Since 2018, her leadership has repositioned Viridien as an asset-light, technology-driven company with a stronger financial foundation and a more diverse portfolio.

The Board also unanimously approved the appointment of Henning BERG as Group CEO effective June 3, 2026, following recommendation of the Appointment, Remuneration and Governance Committee, after a thorough selection process, coordinated by Colette LEWINER, Committee Chair, and Philippe SALLE, Lead Director. Henning BERG will join Viridien on March 3, 2026, as Chief Operating Officer, ensuring a structured and gradual transition to the CEO role. His appointment as Director will also be submitted to the shareholders for approval at the 2026 General Meeting.

Sophie ZURQUIYAH will serve as non-executive Chair, with her directorship to be submitted at the next General Meeting to facilitate a smooth transition with Henning BERG.

Following best governance practices, Philipe SALLE will continue to serve as Lead Director.

Colette LEWINER, Chair of the Appointment, Remuneration and Governance Committee, stated:“On behalf of the Board of Directors, we extend our sincere appreciation to Sophie for her tremendous leadership, under which Viridien has achieved a profound and resilient transformation and is now well positioned for the future. We are confident that Henning's experience and operational strengths will allow him to leverage the Group's solid foundations and effectively support Viridien's growth.”

Sophie ZURQUIYAH, Chair and CEO, said:“I am proud of the Group's accomplishments over the past eight years, which reflects not only strong leadership but also the exceptional commitment and talent of our teams worldwide. I am delighted to hand over the Group CEO role to Henning, whose knowledge and experience will support Viridien's continued success. I look forward to supporting him during this transition and continuing my journey at Viridien as Chair.”

Henning BERG, designated CEO, stated:“It is an honor to join Viridien at this exciting stage. I thank the Board of Directors and Sophie for their trust, and I look forward to working closely with the teams to drive sustainable growth for the Group.”

Henning BERG brings over 27 years of solid experience in the oil and gas services industry, where he held senior global leadership roles. His career combines deep operational expertise with strong exposure to technology, business development, and international management.

