US Senate moves to disclose Epstein files
(MENAFN) The US Senate on Tuesday gave unanimous consent to a House-approved measure directing the Justice Department to release all unclassified records related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer secured the unanimous consent to pass the Epstein Files Transparency Act immediately after it arrived from the House, just hours after the lower chamber approved it in a 427–1 vote.
"The Senate has now passed the Epstein bill as soon as it comes over from the House," Schumer said on the Senate floor.
The bill now moves to President Donald Trump for his signature.
Before the Senate’s approval, Trump downplayed concerns about the timing, saying he is unconcerned as long as Republicans remain focused on what he called a series of recent policy successes.
"I don’t care when the Senate passes the House Bill, whether tonight, or at some other time in the near future. I just don’t want Republicans to take their eyes off all of the Victories that we’ve had," he wrote on Truth Social.
It is not yet known when Trump will sign the bill.
Epstein died in a New York City jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial. He had previously pleaded guilty and been convicted in 2008 of procuring a minor for prostitution.
His survivors have called for accountability and legal support to confront their abusers and seek justice.
