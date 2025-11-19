403
Ajman Department of Tourism, Culture and Media attends as guest of honour at 2025 IFBB World Fitness Championships in Spain
(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) Ajman, UAE, November 17, 2025: His Excellency Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, Director General of the Ajman Department of Tourism, Culture and Media, attended the 2025 IFBB World Fitness Championships as a guest of honour following an invitation from Dr Rafael Santonja, President of the International Fitness and Bodybuilding Federation (IFBB) during the Department’s participation in the International Incentives, Business Travel and Meetings Exhibition (IBTM World). The 2025 IFBB World Fitness Championships was held in Santa Susanna, Spain, from November 13 to 17, 2025.
The invitation underscores the growing recognition of Ajman’s leadership in organising international sports events and follows the emirate’s successful organisation of the 2025 IFBB Asian Fitness and Bodybuilding Championships in June. It further aligns with Ajman’s strategic vision to reinforce its global reputation and position itself as a leading destination for sports and event tourism.
During the visit, H.E. Alhashmi met with members of the Championship’s International Congress to explore future collaboration opportunities and foster exchange of expertise in hosting large-scale sporting events. The meetings also focused on best global practices in sports event management and strategies to elevate the status of host cities on the international sports map.
Furthermore, the delegation assessed key operational and administrative models used in managing world-class championships, such as event planning, athlete welcoming protocols, competition scheduling, technical and judging committee coordination, and accompanying media and promotional coverage, all with the aim of applying these insights to upcoming events in Ajman.
H.E. Alhashmi’s visit also included an extended meeting with senior IFBB officials, including Aino-Maija Laurila, President of the Finland Federation and Nordic Federation, Liu Wei, Vice President of the China Federation, Gabriel Toncean, President of the Romanian Federation and Balkan Federation, Marco Cabezas, IFBB Vice President for North America and Vice President of the Mexican Federation, Viktor Kozhushko, President of the Ukrainian Federation and Alexander Vishnevskiy, President of the Russian Federation. During the meeting, H.E. Alhashmi presented a comprehensive overview of Ajman’s successful organising of the 2025 IFBB Asian Fitness and Bodybuilding Championships, which garnered appreciation from both participants and organisers for its remarkable organisation, hospitality and logistical and media support.
Additionally, H.E. Alhashmi shared updates on the emirate’s preparations to host the 2026 IFBB World Championships, underlining the Department’s continuous efforts to create a comprehensive plan in partnership with strategic partners to organise an exceptional event that serves as a testament to the UAE’s distinguished reputation and reaffirms Ajman’s preparedness to host world-class gatherings.
H.E. Alhashmi, said: “Our participation in this global event aligns with a broader vision to boost sports tourism in Ajman and reinforces the emirate’s position on the international map. We are delighted by the trust placed in Ajman by international federations, which led to our selection as a guest of honour at this prominent championship. By hosting the 2026 IFBB World Championships, we seek to offer an exceptional experience that will serve as a testament to our leadership’s vision, further strengthening Ajman’s position as a dynamic hub for sports and events.”
Furthermore, H.E. Alhashmi reemphasised the Department’s unwavering dedication to supporting and hosting sports, tourism, and cultural initiatives that contribute to the objectives of Ajman Vision 2030, which aims at driving sustainable development, economic diversification, and reinforcing the emirate’s position as a preferred destination for visitors and athletes from around the world.
