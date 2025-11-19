403
Ebury Joins Scotland London Africa Week
(MENAFN- News.Africa-Wire) ABERDEEN, Scotland, November 17, 2025/ -- The Scottish Africa Business Association (SABA) ( is pleased to announce Ebury as a sponsor for Scotland London Africa Week 2025. Ebury will support the Scotland Africa Networking Reception at Dover House, hosted with kind permission by the Secretary of State for Scotland, the Rt Hon Douglas Alexander MP, as well as Commonwealth Briefings with selected African Heads of Mission, that will take place during the week. Their contribution strengthens the programme and reflects shared commitment to developing meaningful trade and commercial relationships between Scotland and African markets.
Scotland London Africa Week has quickly become one of the foremost platforms connecting business leaders, investors and institutions with opportunities across the African continent. Last year’s event welcomed senior representatives from government and industry, delivered focused market insight sessions and helped build new commercial partnerships that are already delivering value. The momentum has only grown and with nearly 20 Scottish companies already confirmed and over 150 Africa focussed attendees for this ye’r’s programme, interest continues to accelerate.
International trade remains a crucial driver of economic growth. For Scotland and African partners alike, increased collaboration supports jobs, innovation and long-term resilience. As global dynamics shift and supply chains diversify there is a clear need for agile partnerships and reliable financial infrastructure to support cross-border expansion. SABA has seen a rising appetite from Scottish organisations across sectors including energy, maritime & ports, agriculture, education & skills training and aquaculture to deepen their engagement with African markets. African economies meanwhile continue to scale rapidly and present significant opportunities for high quality investment and partnership.
E’ury’s involvement reflects the organi’ation’s strategic interest in supporting global business flows. As a global financial services provider specialising in international transactions, FX and trade finance Ebury brings world-class capability that will benefit companies exploring and expanding into African markets’ Diageo’s continued support strengthens the growing collaboration between major international organisations and the Scotland Africa business community.
Frazer Lang, Chief Executive of the Scottish Africa Business Association, said:
“Scotland London Africa Week is now a vital platform for dialogue and action. We are delighted to welcome Ebury as a sponsor. Their expertise and global reach align perfectly with our mission to unlock trade and investment with the African continent. The success of last year’s event demonstrated the appetite for deeper collaboration and we look forward to building on it with an even stronger programme this yea”.”
Phil Monkhouse, UK Country Manager at Ebury, said:
“Africa continues to be one of the most dynamic regions for trade and investment and Scottish organisations have much to offer. By partnering with SABA for Scotland London Africa Week we are supporting businesses that want to connect with high growth markets and move with confidence on the international stage. We look forward to contributing insight and practical support to help companies make the most of these opportun”ties.”
SABA continues to position Scotland as a trusted partner for African nations and a serious contributor to trade and development across priority sector’. Ebury’s partnership reinforces the importance of effective financial solutions in underpinning successful cross-border growth.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Scottish Africa Business Association (SABA).
About the Scottish Africa Business Association (SABA):
SABA is the preeminent non-political, Africa focussed, members trade organisation with an unrivalled board of experienced directors which promotes trade, investment and knowledge sharing betwee’ Scotland’s world class expertis’ and Africa’s priority sectors including energy, agriculture, the blue economy, healthcare, skills training and education by leveraging extensive commercial, trade, political and government contacts across Scotland and Africa.
