Exabeam and Recorded Future Partner to Power Intelligence-Led Threat Detection and Response
(MENAFN- Ilex Content Strategies) Strategic integration enables security teams to move from reactive to proactive with real-time threat context and automated response
BROOMFIELD, Colo. – November 18, 2025 – Exabeam, a global leader in intelligence and automation that powers security operations, and Recorded Future, the world's leader in intelligence, today announced an expansion of its strategic technology partnership. The partnership integrates the Exabeam New-Scale Security Operations Platform with Recorded Future Intelligence Platform to deliver intelligence-led operations for faster, more accurate threat detection, investigation, and response (TDIR).
Security analysts are often left navigating a flood of alerts without meaningful context. By integrating Recorded Future’s comprehensive, real-time threat intelligence directly into the Exabeam New-Scale Platform, customers can now enrich every security event with external intelligence, turning raw data into actionable insight and enabling automated responses that significantly reduce investigation time.
"For too long, organizations have struggled to optimize their SIEM investment, impacting operational efficiency and resilience," said Vinod Chumber, Vice President, Ecosystems, Recorded Future. "Embedding our real-time intelligence across Exabeam workflows empowers security teams to pinpoint, prioritize, and rapidly remediate threats with full context and confidence. This is a force multiplier for the enterprise."
The partnership enhances key Exabeam solutions, including New-Scale SIEM, New-Scale Analytics, and Exabeam Nova, which guide teams on what data to ingest and how to optimize detection strategies. Once inside the Exabeam New-Scale Platform, the Recorded Future Intelligence Graph® ensures that security events are automatically correlated and enriched with real-time Risk Scores, triggered Risk Rules, evidence details, and critical intelligence necessary to drive rapid and targeted remediation.
Key capabilities include:
● Automated threat enrichment: Real-time threat intelligence adds immediate context to alerts, reducing time-consuming manual research.
● Accelerated investigations: Enriched timelines and dynamic risk scoring enable analysts to identify critical threats faster.
● Prebuilt response playbooks: Automatically contain threats, such as blocking malicious IPs or disabling compromised accounts, based on high-confidence detections.
“Security teams need to move faster, and with greater precision,” said Steve Wilson, Chief AI Officer at Exabeam. “By integrating Recorded Future’s intelligence directly into the Exabeam New-Scale Platform, we’re delivering real-time context where analysts need it most. We’re not just adding more intel to a dashboard, we’re turning that intelligence into action with agentic AI. From detection to containment, this is how threat intel should work.”
Together, Exabeam and Recorded Future are shifting the TDIR paradigm from reactive to intelligence-led proactive security. By removing complexity and automating correlation, enrichment, and response, the joint solution empowers security teams to detect threats earlier and respond with precision.
The joint solution is available today as an integration to the Exabeam New-Scale Security Operations Platform.
To learn more about the Exabeam and Recorded Future partnership, please visit:
About Exabeam
Exabeam is a leader in intelligence and automation that powers security operations for the world’s smartest companies. As a global cybersecurity innovator, Exabeam provides industry-proven, security-focused, and flexible solutions for faster, more accurate threat detection, investigation, and response (TDIR). Cutting-edge technology enhances security operations center performance, optimizing workflows and accelerating time to resolution. With consistent leadership in AI innovation and a proven track record in security information and event management (SIEM) and user behavior analytics, Exabeam empowers global security teams to combat cyberthreats, mitigate risk, and streamline operations.
Real Intelligence. Real Security. Real Fast.
Learn more at
About Recorded Future
Recorded Future is the world's largest threat intelligence company, serving over 1,900 businesses and government organizations across 80 countries. The Recorded Future platform provides the most complete coverage across adversaries, infrastructure, and targets through the Intelligence Graph® containing 200+ billion nodes of specialized threat data. By combining precise, AI-driven analytics with breakthrough autonomous capabilities, Recorded Future enables organizations to transform from manual threat intelligence limitations to Intelligence Operations that automatically operationalize threats across entire security ecosystems.
Recorded Future was acquired by Mastercard (NYSE: MA) in 2024. Headquartered in Boston with offices around the world, Recorded Future continues to lead the evolution from traditional threat intelligence to automated risk mitigation.
