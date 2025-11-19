Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
10-Crore Surprise! Vignesh Shivan Gifts Nayanthara Luxury Rolls Royce (PHOTOS)

2025-11-19 01:08:15
Actress Nayanthara celebrated her 41st birthday yesterday, and her husband Vignesh Shivan gifted her an expensive car.

Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara are Kollywood's star couple. They dated for about 7 years before tying the knot in 2022. They have twin boys, Uyir and Ulag, born via surrogacy.

Actress Nayanthara celebrated her 41st birthday yesterday. Wishes poured in on social media, and updates from her upcoming movies were also released to celebrate the occasion.

Vignesh Shivan posted a heartfelt birthday message for Nayanthara, calling her his 'life' and 'beauty,' and expressing his deep love and prayers for her happiness.

Along with his wishes, Vignesh gifted Nayanthara a pricey Rolls-Royce Spectre, reportedly worth ₹10 crore. The couple posed with their sons in the new luxury car.

