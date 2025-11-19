403
Germany flags rising tensions in Baltic Sea with Russia
(MENAFN) German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius cautioned Tuesday that the Baltic Sea is steadily turning into a zone of confrontation with Russia.
He called on European partners to swiftly bolster their defense posture.
"Moscow is already conducting hybrid attacks against all of us with cyberattacks, espionage, sabotage and disinformation," Pistorius told the Berlin Security Conference, a major European defense and military forum.
"The Baltic Sea, which has long been considered a bridge between European countries, is increasingly becoming an area of confrontation in a very specific way. It is (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's testing ground for our deterrence and response capabilities,” he said.
Pistorius pointed to incidents involving damaged undersea cables, airspace breaches and unidentified drones near ports and supply routes as signs of Russia’s targeted efforts to unsettle European nations.
“We can no longer call these coincidences. This is strategy, and these are warning signs. This is no longer about body_abstract scenarios -- Russia is rearming,” he warned, stressing that European states will preserve their unity and boost their defense strength to counter hybrid threats from Moscow and secure credible deterrence.
