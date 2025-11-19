De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office Collection Day 5: Ajay Devgn's Film Nears Budget Recovery Collects THIS

De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office Collection Day 5: Directed by Anshul Sharma, this film was released on November 7. This romantic comedy is being liked by the audience, although the movie's condition at the box office now seems poor

The occupancy for the romantic-comedy film De De Pyaar De 2 has now decreased, yet its earnings are still growing. According to media reports, the film has collected enough to be close to recovering its budget.

The collection figures for the fifth day of De De Pyaar De 2 are out. According to sacnilk, the film did business of 4.58 crore on Tuesday. This figure is as of 10 PM. It is likely to increase.

Ajay Devgn's film De De Pyaar De 2 earned 8.75 crore on the first day. On the second day, it did business of 12.25 crore. Its third-day earnings were 13.75 crore. The film did business of 4.25 crore on its first Monday.

De De Pyaar De 2 has so far done business of 43.58 crore at the Indian box office. The movie was made on a budget of about 100 crore. The film has earned 60 crore worldwide in 4 days. According to FilmiBeat, if domestic earnings are added, it has recovered more than 63% of its budget.

De De Pyaar De 2 is a romantic comedy-action film, directed by Anshul Sharma. The film's writers are Luv Ranjan and Tarun Jain. The movie was produced under the banners of Luv Films and T-Series Films.

Among Ajay Devgn's top-grossing films this year, Raid 2 is at number one and Son of Sardaar 2 is at number two. The lifetime collection of Son of Sardaar 2 is 46.82 crore. Meanwhile, De De Pyaar De 2 is very close to breaking this record.