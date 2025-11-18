Kriti Sanon: Dhanush Really Brings Out A Lot Of Layers In His Character

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 19 (IANS) Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon has opened up about working with star Dhanush in the upcoming film“Tere Ishk Mein” and said that she has always been an admirer of his craft.

In an exclusive quote to IANS, Kriti opened up about her dynamic working experience with Dhanush, revealing the strong creative bond that shaped many of the film's unforgettable moments.

She said:“I think Dhanush is an incredible actor, I have always been an admirer of his talent and his craft. I feel he has a very strong hold on his craft. He's very nuanced; he also directed a lot of films, and comes from a lot of experience and understanding of scenes and how it will translate on the screen.”

Kriti added: He really brings out a lot of layers in his character and I was very excited to work with him. I knew I'm going to have an actor who I can really feed off from... that is exactly what happened. And we had not met before, and even Shankar and Mukti in the film at one point had not met before, so that worked out!”

Talking further about their on-screen dynamic and the process of creating powerful performances, Kriti said:“We have some really intense scenes, a lot of really long scenes that can, you know, translate when both of us feed off each other. He's really collaborative as an actor and really helpful.”

“I think together we have created some magical moments and felt it when the scene happened. Both of us would look at each other and we were like, 'That was a good scene!' I have really enjoyed working with him and I hope we do a lot more work in the future.”

Tere Ishk Mein will be released in cinemas on November 28 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, and Colour Yellow present 'Tere Ishk Mein', produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma, produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar. The film is directed by Aanand L Rai and written by Himanshu Sharma and Neeraj Yadav, is an A.R. Rahman musical with lyrics by Irshad Kamil.