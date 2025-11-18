Catalina Resources Ltd (ASX:CTN) Placement To Sophisticated Investors And Corporate Update

Catalina Resources Ltd (ASX:CTN) announced a placement of 422,000,000 fully paid ordinary shares at $0.003 per share to raise A$1.266 million (before costs), offered to sophisticated investors. Participants in the Placement will also receive one (1) free attaching option for every two (2) shares subscribed. Each option will be exercisable at $0.005 and will expire on or before 22 May 2027.

HIGHLIGHTS

- Catalina has received firm commitments totalling approximately A$1.266 million

- Significant interest was received from high-net worth investors, resulting in strong demand for the Placement

- On completion of the Placement, Catalina' s cash position is expected to be approximately A$3.5 million, providing a strong platform to advance exploration at the Central Yilgarn and Beasley Creek Projects

- 1-for-23 share consolidation proposed

The Placement will be conducted under the Company's existing Listing Rule 7.1 and 7.1A placement capacities, and shares issued will rank equally with existing fully paid ordinary shares. Funds raised will be applied towards ongoing exploration activities and general working capital.

Shaw and Partners has acted as Lead Manager and a capital raising fee equal to 5.0% of the gross proceeds raised under the Offer is payable. Subject to shareholder approval the Company will also issue 80,000,000 advisor options to Pareto Capital Pty Ltd (and/or its nominee) for corporate advisory services, exercisable at $0.005 expiring on or before 22 May 2027.

Executive Director, Ross Cotton commented;

"This placement has provided Catalina with additional capital to aggressively pursue our exploration ambitions targeting gold in the Yilgarn region of WA. Our program will commence in the near term and we are excited to be back in the field with a drilling program aimed at making gold discoveries.

A thank you to the new investors who have joined the Company and I look forward to keeping all of our loyal shareholders informed of our progress as we enter into this exciting phase of exploration."

The placement puts Catalina in a strong financial position and enables the Company to expand exploration activities with the proceeds from the placement primarily intended to be used for Phase 1 of the Company's planned 20,000 metre drilling program across its Evanston and Yerilgee West Australian Gold Projects, scheduled to begin in early December 2025.

Pricing Information (Listing Rule 7.1A.3):

- 0.00% discount to last close of A$0.003, as at 14 November 2025

- 23.5% discount to 15-day VWAP of A$0.003924, as at 14 November 2025

Proposed Share Consolidation

Subject to Shareholder approval in a meeting planned to be held in December, the Company proposes to undertake a 1:23 consolidation of its issued capital (Share Consolidation). The purpose of the Share Consolidation is to reduce the number of shares on issue to a more appropriate capital structure and to position the Company for future financing and corporate activity.

If approved, every twenty-three (23) existing shares will be consolidated into one (1) share. The Share Consolidation will apply equally to all shareholders and will not result in any shareholder being disadvantaged.

The Share Consolidation will not affect the underlying value of the Company or alter the proportional interests of shareholders, other than minor differences arising from the rounding of fractional entitlements.

As the Consolidation applies equally to all shareholders, individual shareholders will be reduced in the same ratio as the total number of shares (subject only to rounding down fractions). Accordingly, the Consolidation will have no material effect on the percentage interest of each individual shareholder.

To view the Indicative Timetable, please visit:

-p src="http://www.abnnewswire.net/images/buts/linkedin-social.png" border="0">

Investors - Shareholders Ross Cotton Executive Director T: +61 (0)8 6165 8858