Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
102 Venezuelan Migrants Are Returned To Their Country In A Humanitarian Transfer From Panama -

102 Venezuelan Migrants Are Returned To Their Country In A Humanitarian Transfer From Panama -


2025-11-18 11:06:27
(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Panama's National Migration Service (SNM) conducted a humanitarian operation earlier this week to transfer 102 migrants traveling in the opposite direction, from north to south, from the TMSC port (Terminal Marítimo Servicio Colón). The migrants, all Venezuelan nationals, include 69 adults and 33 minors. The group boarded the SENAN L-303 President Manuel Amador Guerrero vessel, bound for Puerto Obaldía in the Guna Yala region. From there, the migrants will continue their journey to their country of origin, Venezuela.

The flow of migrants from north to south has increased in recent months because many have tried to enter Panama and have been unable to, forcing them to return. Through the province of Colón, these migrants use the seaports of La Guaira and Miramar, on the Costa Arriba of Colón, to board boats that take them to Colombia and from there continue their journey. The operation is part of the actions of the National Migration Service to guarantee the well-being of migrants and facilitate their return home in safe conditions.

MENAFN18112025000218011062ID1110364210



Newsroom Panama

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search