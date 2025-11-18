102 Venezuelan Migrants Are Returned To Their Country In A Humanitarian Transfer From Panama

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) Panama's National Migration Service (SNM) conducted a humanitarian operation earlier this week to transfer 102 migrants traveling in the opposite direction, from north to south, from the TMSC port (Terminal Marítimo Servicio Colón). The migrants, all Venezuelan nationals, include 69 adults and 33 minors. The group boarded the SENAN L-303 President Manuel Amador Guerrero vessel, bound for Puerto Obaldía in the Guna Yala region. From there, the migrants will continue their journey to their country of origin, Venezuela.

The flow of migrants from north to south has increased in recent months because many have tried to enter Panama and have been unable to, forcing them to return. Through the province of Colón, these migrants use the seaports of La Guaira and Miramar, on the Costa Arriba of Colón, to board boats that take them to Colombia and from there continue their journey. The operation is part of the actions of the National Migration Service to guarantee the well-being of migrants and facilitate their return home in safe conditions.