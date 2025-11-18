102 Venezuelan Migrants Are Returned To Their Country In A Humanitarian Transfer From Panama -
The flow of migrants from north to south has increased in recent months because many have tried to enter Panama and have been unable to, forcing them to return. Through the province of Colón, these migrants use the seaports of La Guaira and Miramar, on the Costa Arriba of Colón, to board boats that take them to Colombia and from there continue their journey. The operation is part of the actions of the National Migration Service to guarantee the well-being of migrants and facilitate their return home in safe conditions.
