China Critiques US-Drafted UN Resolution on Gaza
(MENAFN) China asserted on Tuesday that the US-crafted UN Security Council resolution—intended to authorize a Board of Peace and an International Stabilization Force for the Gaza Strip—fails to adequately reflect Palestinian self-rule and the principles of a two-state solution.
"There is ambiguity in the key issue of post-war arrangement of Gaza in the US resolution and important principles of the Palestinians governing Palestine and the two-state solution have not been fully demonstrated. This is different from China's consistent position. That's why China didn't vote for it," remarked Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning at a routine press briefing in Beijing.
Beijing affirmed its backing for the UN Security Council in "doing what is necessary to promote a ceasefire, de-escalating the humanitarian crisis, and restarting reconstruction," emphasizing the need to mitigate suffering and revive rebuilding efforts.
"China will continue to take constructive measures and be responsible, and support Palestinian people in the just cause of resuming their legitimate rights, and work relentlessly for just, and lasting solution to the Palestinian question," Mao added, reiterating China’s pledge to contribute meaningfully to peace efforts.
China’s UN envoy Fu Cong echoed these concerns, stating that the draft resolution is "vague on many crucial issues," particularly regarding the mandate and composition of the proposed International Stabilization Force.
On Monday, the UN Security Council adopted the US-drafted measure, which calls for establishing a Board of Peace and authorizes an International Stabilization Force to supervise governance, rebuilding, and security operations throughout Gaza.
