State Department To Lead Additional International Education Programs Under New Interagency Partnership
The U.S. Department of State today announced that, under a new interagency partnership, the Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs (ECA) will lead several programs previously managed by the Department of Education. The partnership, formalized through an interagency agreement, leverages the State Department's global reach and international education and public diplomacy expertise to advance U.S. national security and America First foreign policy priorities.
Under this agreement, the State Department will assume administration of programs established by Title VI of the Higher Education Act and the Fulbright-Hays Act, including:
-
American Overseas Research Centers (AORC)
Business and International Education (BIE) Program
Centers for International Business Education (CIBE)
Foreign Language and Area Studies (FLAS) Fellowships
International Research and Studies (IRS) Program
Language Resource Centers (LRC) Program
National Resource Centers (NRC) Program
Undergraduate International Studies and Foreign Language (UISFL) Program
Fulbright-Hays Doctoral Dissertation Research Abroad (DDRA) Fellowships
Fulbright-Hays Faculty Research Abroad (FRA) Fellowships
Fulbright-Hays Group Projects Abroad (GPA) Program
Fulbright-Hays Seminars Abroad Program
Integrating these programs with the State Department's existing international education framework will streamline program management, enhance efficiencies, and ensure alignment with U.S. national security and foreign policy priorities. Learn more here.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment