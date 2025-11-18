State Department To Lead Additional International Education Programs Under New Interagency Partnership

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

The U.S. Department of State today announced that, under a new interagency partnership, the Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs (ECA) will lead several programs previously managed by the Department of Education. The partnership, formalized through an interagency agreement, leverages the State Department's global reach and international education and public diplomacy expertise to advance U.S. national security and America First foreign policy priorities.

Under this agreement, the State Department will assume administration of programs established by Title VI of the Higher Education Act and the Fulbright-Hays Act, including:



American Overseas Research Centers (AORC)

Business and International Education (BIE) Program

Centers for International Business Education (CIBE)

Foreign Language and Area Studies (FLAS) Fellowships

International Research and Studies (IRS) Program

Language Resource Centers (LRC) Program

National Resource Centers (NRC) Program

Undergraduate International Studies and Foreign Language (UISFL) Program

Fulbright-Hays Doctoral Dissertation Research Abroad (DDRA) Fellowships

Fulbright-Hays Faculty Research Abroad (FRA) Fellowships

Fulbright-Hays Group Projects Abroad (GPA) Program Fulbright-Hays Seminars Abroad Program

Integrating these programs with the State Department's existing international education framework will streamline program management, enhance efficiencies, and ensure alignment with U.S. national security and foreign policy priorities. Learn more here.