RV Essentials Australia Reaches Major Growth Milestone with Innovative Caravan Products and Bunnings Partnership

MELBOURNE, Australia, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RV Essentials Australia has announced a strong year of expansion marked by rising sales and national recognition. The Australian-owned manufacturer has served more than 15,000 customers, achieved 132 percent growth in revenue, and earned a place on Bunnings Marketplace, joining a limited group of caravan accessory brands available on the platform.

Founded in a Melbourne garage several years ago, RV Essentials Australia has grown into a nationally recognized brand serving the expanding Australian caravan market. In 2024, Australians took 15.2 million caravan and camping trips, spending $14 billion, maintaining levels well above pre-pandemic figures. With over 901,000 registered caravans and campervans across Australia as of January 2024, representing a 27% increase since 2019, the market continues to demonstrate strong growth.

The company has developed innovative products specifically designed for Australian travellers, including the Outback Trailer Jack featuring an integrated mounting clamp that eliminates the need for additional installation parts. RV Essentials Australia also launched the country's first Laundry Detergent Sheets designed specifically for caravan use, addressing space constraints and sustainability concerns for mobile travellers.

"Our partnership with Bunnings Marketplace represents validation of our commitment to quality and innovation," said Dasun Ranasinghe, Founder of RV Essentials Australia. "We started with a simple vision to design smarter, more practical caravan accessories that solve real problems for travellers. Being accepted as one of the few caravan accessory brands on Bunnings Marketplace, which attracts 35 million sessions monthly, demonstrates the trust customers place in our products."

The company distributes products through multiple channels including its website, eBay, Amazon, and Bunnings Marketplace, reaching customers across Australia. RV Essentials Australia offers a comprehensive range including smart TVs, gas bottle level indicators, TV brackets, 4x4 gear, and camping accessories designed for the demands of Australian conditions.

"Reaching 15,000 customers while maintaining our focus on innovation and quality shows that Australian travellers recognize genuine value," said Ranasinghe. "Our expansion plans include entering the New Zealand market within the next 12 months, making RV Essentials a trusted name across both countries."

About RV Essentials Australia

RV Essentials Australia is an Australian-owned manufacturer and retailer of caravan, RV, and camping accessories. The company designs and develops innovative products for the Australian market, including the Outback Trailer Jack and Australia's first caravan-specific Laundry Detergent Sheets. With over 15,000 customers served through multiple distribution channels, RV Essentials Australia maintains a partnership with Bunnings Marketplace.​

