Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Ghulamma's Tonga Trick That Outwitted A Kashmiri Cop

Ghulamma's Tonga Trick That Outwitted A Kashmiri Cop


2026-01-09 05:03:52
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) By Syed Nissar H Gilani

In the 1950s and 60s, Srinagar moved at the pace of hooves striking tarmac. Its streets unfolded with a rare calm. Engines had not yet filled the air with rumble and smoke, and the city breathed in a crispness that seemed to belong to another age.


ADVERTISEMENT

Streets remained free of traffic signals, zebra crossings, and the constant jangle of horns.

Even with few vehicles to steer, people observed the rules with a natural respect, an understanding that the law was part of the city's gentle pulse rather than a burden to bear.

Through these tranquil avenues rode Ghulamma, a driver whose wit had become the stuff of legend in Jamallatta.

He was as much a part of my family's life as the tonga itself, regularly ferrying my father from his clinic to the medical center.

The journeys were slow, filled with the flickering glow of lamps and the cadence of hoofbeats, and they became a stage where stories unfolded, laughter lingered, and a warm companionship stitched itself between doctor and driver.

MENAFN09012026000215011059ID1110577004



Kashmir Observer

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search