SIT Arrests Sabarimala Chief Priest Kandararu Rajeevaru In Gold Loss Case

MENAFN - Live Mint) The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Sabarimala gold theft case has arrested the temple's Chief Priest Kandararu Rajeevaru in connection with the case.

The Sabarimala gold controversy centres on allegations of irregularities in the gold plating at the Sabarimala temple. This situation arose from a 1998 donation of 30.3 kilograms of gold and 1,900 kilograms of copper by industrialist Vijay Mallya, intended for the cladding of the sanctum sanctorum and the wooden carvings of the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple in Kerala.

On Monday, the Kerala High Court expressed satisfaction with the progress of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged heist and plundering of gold from the gold-clad Dwarapalakas and other structures of the Sabarimala Sreekovil, and granted the team an additional six weeks to complete the investigation.

The SIT informed the Court that 181 witnesses have been examined till date, reported news wire ANI.

(This is a developing story. Keep checking for more updates)